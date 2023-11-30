HomeSearch

Ferrari Boss Pins Nail on Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s Future with Latest Contract Statement

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published November 30, 2023

Ferrari Boss Pins Nail on Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s Future with Latest Contract Statement

Credits: IMAGO GEPA pictures

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will enter into the final year of their Ferrari contracts in 2024. However, Ferrari’s Executive Chairman, John Elkann, has dispelled any uncertainty regarding their futures, per AutoSprint.

Elkann began, “Sainz and Leclerc? They certainly remain.” He then added, “The season was disappointing because we finished third in the championship. But in the last quarter of the championship, we were also able to compete with Red Bull and we achieved many poles. Now we have to take all this to push further”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/formularacers_/status/1729806141444554825?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite the duo being touted as one of the strongest driver pairings on the grid, there was some uncertainty over their futures at the team. The uncertainty came off the back of rumors about possible unrest in the garage in terms of who was the team’s no. 1 priority. Nevertheless, Elkann is confident about keeping the team intact and pushing to dismantle Red Bulls’ reign at the top of F1.

Ferrari looking to continue development into 2024 to challenge Red Bull

After a mid-season turnaround, Ferrari were the favorites to seal P2 in the Constructors’ Championship. However, at the Abu Dhabi GP, Mercedes managed to somehow muscle their way through to retain it.

But with how Ferrari have developed the SF-23 throughout 2023, they have better foundations to build upon in 2024. But Red Bull isn’t the only team Ferrari need to keep an eye on. McLaren were the biggest winners in 2023 after turning the MCL60 into the second-fastest car on the grid on many occasions.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FerrariF1FRA/status/1730185203530768534?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But Ferrari potentially seem to be one step ahead of their competition as things stand. According to reports, the Maranello-based team are almost done building their 2024 challenger.

Share this article

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal