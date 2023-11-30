Ferrari Boss Pins Nail on Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s Future with Latest Contract Statement

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will enter into the final year of their Ferrari contracts in 2024. However, Ferrari’s Executive Chairman, John Elkann, has dispelled any uncertainty regarding their futures, per AutoSprint.

Elkann began, “Sainz and Leclerc? They certainly remain.” He then added, “The season was disappointing because we finished third in the championship. But in the last quarter of the championship, we were also able to compete with Red Bull and we achieved many poles. Now we have to take all this to push further”.

Despite the duo being touted as one of the strongest driver pairings on the grid, there was some uncertainty over their futures at the team. The uncertainty came off the back of rumors about possible unrest in the garage in terms of who was the team’s no. 1 priority. Nevertheless, Elkann is confident about keeping the team intact and pushing to dismantle Red Bulls’ reign at the top of F1.

Ferrari looking to continue development into 2024 to challenge Red Bull

After a mid-season turnaround, Ferrari were the favorites to seal P2 in the Constructors’ Championship. However, at the Abu Dhabi GP, Mercedes managed to somehow muscle their way through to retain it.

But with how Ferrari have developed the SF-23 throughout 2023, they have better foundations to build upon in 2024. But Red Bull isn’t the only team Ferrari need to keep an eye on. McLaren were the biggest winners in 2023 after turning the MCL60 into the second-fastest car on the grid on many occasions.

But Ferrari potentially seem to be one step ahead of their competition as things stand. According to reports, the Maranello-based team are almost done building their 2024 challenger.