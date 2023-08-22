Ferrari Demands Red Bull Gets Banned From F1 but Mercedes Wouldn’t Be Too Happy About It

The verdict for the 2022 F1 season cost-cap breach is still pending. However, Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur has already shared his take on the punishment. Even after the FIA made an example out of Red Bull following their 2021 breach, the Ferrari boss calls for stricter punishment for the Austrian team, as per Gazzetta dello Sport and Next Gen Auto. However, Mercedes won’t be too happy with what Ferrari and Vasseur suggest. This is because they themselves could be penalized this season.

Advertisement

According to multiple reports, the Silver Arrows are on the FIA’s radar for a potential breach of last season’s cost cap. The final verdict is yet to arrive but there are risks looming over Toto Wolff’s team. In fact, Mercedes could end up receiving a penalty much harsher than Red Bull’s.

Advertisement

Multiple experts shared their opinion on the 2021 cost cap penalty that the Austrian team received. They were of the belief that the penalty was not harsh enough as Red Bull is still continuing to dominate the sport. Vasseur, who is leading a struggling Ferrari this season, has decided to take things up a notch.

Fred Vasseur shared his take on FIA’s punishment

Vasseur, the Ferrari team principal has called for a stricter punishments for teams who are found guilty of breaching the 2022 budget cap. Calling Red Bull’s punishment from 2021 a joke, he said, “If it were to happen again, it should be much more drastic. Considering that a technical advantage translates to a sporting advantage, the punishment should be sports-related. Not just a fine.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lentaholly/status/1685303768793886720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following this, he also added, “If another irregularity were to be confirmed, a severe penalty would be necessary. Perhaps a one-year disqualification for 2024 or something similar.”

Notably, Vasseur also pointed out how Ferrari and other teams could have had the same advantage as Red Bull by breaching the cost cap. Later on, they could have gotten away with a minor fine as most top teams could afford it. Nevertheless, if a ban comes up for a breach, Mercedes will not be too happy about it.

Advertisement

FIA to bring in strict punishment following complaints against Red Bull

Red Bull were forced to pay a fine of $7,000,000 for breaching the cap last year. In addition, the FIA also imposed a 10% reduction in wind-tunnel time for them. However, for experts and rivals that was enough, because the Milton-Keynes-based outfit continues to be as dominant as ever.

It is clear that the penalty did not harm them in any way so far. They currently have a 13-race winning streak in F1. Because of this, the FIA could be forced to hand out much more severe penalties for teams who are guilty.

If not banning a team entirely for a season or two, the F1 governing body can move for something more drastic, such as sporting punishment. There are reports that FIA might settle for a points deduction if a team is found guilty.