Ferrari Drops F1’s Podium Champagne for $450 Mumm Bottle to Celebrate Charles Leclerc’s Win After US GP

Frederic Vasseur (FRA, Scuderia Ferrari HP), F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2024 in Austin, United States of America | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Ferrari’s dominant 1-2 performance at the US GP was so flawless that they were hardly a talking point in the post-race discussions. Most of the attention fell on title rivals Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, who were battling for P3, whereas Ferrari quietly celebrated among themselves. Interestingly, they opted for GH Mumm champagne instead of F1’s official podium champagne, Ferrari Trento.

F1 photojournalist Kym Illman highlighted this in his latest YouTube video. He said, “They were using Mumm champagne. I haven’t seen that brand at the track for a while. In the past typically, Ferrari would use Ferrari Trento as their bubbly of choice at celebrations.”

What better way to celebrate a Ferrari win at Monza than with @FerrariTrento?! #F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/WvhwEHCX4F — Formula 1 (@F1) September 1, 2024

The GH. Mumm champagne had been previously used in F1 for podium celebrations for an elongated period between 2000 to 2015. In recent years, other brands like Chandon (2016-17), Carbon (2017-2019), and Ferrari Trento (2021 to date) have supplied the podium champagne.

Seeing the Mumm champagne in Ferrari’s celebrations at COTA was certainly a refreshing change. The Mumm Grand Cordon Champagne Brut Jeroboam, which retails for around $450, was the bottle Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur was sipping from as he kicked off the team’s personal celebrations.

For official podium ceremonies, however, Ferrari Trento remains the official champagne. Priced at around $320, it is less expensive than the GH Mumm bottle. It is produced by another Italian company—the Lunelli Group—along with its subsidiary, Ferrari Trento, which offers a variety of wines and spirits.

However, F1’s partnership with Louis Vuitton (LVMH) may end Trento’s usage for podium celebrations.

How F1’s LVMH partnership may bring a new champagne brand to the podium

F1 has signed a mega partnership deal with the French fashion luxury brand from 2025 onwards. This deal will reportedly be worth $100 to $150 million per year and will be a massive commercial and marketing opportunity for LVMH.

They will be replacing Rolex as the official time partner of the sport with its own watch brand TAG Heuer. Moreover, there will be several other opportunities for LVMH in terms of sponsoring clothing and accessories to give visibility and promotional mileage to some of its products.

The champagne used on the podium is also one of these product placement opportunities LVMH would like to capitalize upon. It has several champagne brands such as Moet & Chandon, Ruinart, and Armand de Brignac.

So, from 2025 onwards, LVMH may push F1 to use one of these brands as the official champagne for podium celebrations, replacing Ferrari Trento.