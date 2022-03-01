“Shaq really tackled Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith on the same day”: Lakers legend hilariously went at Chuck on NBAonTNT during a football challenge with Kevin Garnett

Shaq tackled Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith to emulate football takedowns on the set of NBAonTNT on the same day.

Shaq and Charles Barkley have perhaps the greatest on-screen chemistry between any two former players we’ve ever seen in NBA history. The two weren’t exactly the best of pals when on the court together in the 1990s, even getting into a fight on the hardwood after Barkley hilariously threw the basketball at Shaq’s head.

They carried that same energy off the court however after the 4x champ joined the set of ‘Inside the NBA’ alongside Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith, Ernie Johnson, and of course, Charles Barkley. From the get go, both Hall-of-Fame big-men went at each other with no remorse.

Also read: “Sooner or later, Ja Morant will be the NBA MVP”: Allen Iverson posts a photo of the Grizzlies guard’s jersey hung onto his 2001 Maurice Podoloff trophy

Chuck would poke fun at how he believes O’Neal to be quite dumb with the way he sounds (especially after he said the moon is closer to the studio than Los Angeles) and Shaq continuously reminds him that he has 0 rings to his 4.

Shaq tackles Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith on set of NBAonTNT.

The ‘Inside the NBA’ crew routinely indulged in various challenges, with them doing a ‘bend it like Beckham’ challenge and also doing one where they tried to throw a football into a basketball hoop. This was inspired by an online creator who did the same.

Also read: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Mavericks?: Lakers reporter releases injury update on the King ahead of massive game vs Luka Doncic and co.

Former Patriots legend Randy Moss was also in attendance for this challenge of theirs and hilariously hit the top of the ceiling when trying to knock down the shot. None of the guys got it on their first on-air try but Shaq would eventually drain one on his second try.

After doing so, he would tackle Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith to the ground. In a video to what happened earlier, he could be seen tackling Charles Barkley. Given that O’Neal is a 7’1 man, tackling practically anyone would be an easy task for the Lakers legend.