Ferrari Needs to Ask Nicely And Doll Out Discounts To See Ollie Bearman Join F1 Grid

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts

At the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP, Carlos Sainz was forced to sit out due to an appendix surgery, leading to Ollie Bearman filling in for the Spaniard. In his absence, Bearman put in an incredible shift, leaving a lasting impression on everyone in the F1 community.

The circuit in Jeddah isn’t the easiest of tracks to drive on. Given the fact that Bearman had no time to prepare, driving like he did in the Jeddah Corniche Circuit was no mean feat. The Briton did not allow nerves to get the better of him and defeated Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris to finish P7.

 

Per F1 journalist Joe Saward’s blog, Haas might be interested in availing Bearman’s services, thanks to his showing in Jeddah. However, certain terms and conditions apply. For starters, Saward claimed that Ferrari needs to ask Haas “nicely” about the possibility of signing the 18-year-old. Haas and Ferrari have always worked closely together. So the latter could rely on the Kannapolis-based outfit to find a place for their young talent.

Furthermore, Ferrari needs to lower the price tag on their power units, which Haas purchase every year. In that case, Haas might not be opposed to the idea of pairing Bearman up with Nico Hulkenberg. Saward’s blog read,

“The word is that Haas would be happy to take Bearman, probably alongside Hulkenberg, in 2025, if Ferrari asked them nicely – and offered a suitable discount on engines.”

Bearman was gearing up to race in the F2 Sprint session in Jeddah when he got the orders to report to the Ferrari garage. Not knowing what to expect, the 18-year-old came to know that he would be taking part in FP3 and the subsequent sessions for the Italian team. Hours later, he was driving around in Carlos Sainz’s car, and it taught the other teams on the grid a valuable lesson.

Ollie Bearman has left a lasting impact on the entire grid

Bearman’s latest performance had a particular ‘effect’ on the grid. It reminded teams on the grid that young drivers can do a good job if given an opportunity, and they come cheap. They do not need to hang on to experienced and expensive drivers in hopes of success.

While experience certainly has its place, it is not a necessity for drivers to get the best out of a car. Teams might start to reconsider their strategies of opting for two experienced drivers in hopes of maximizing their performance over a race weekend.

Should this happen, drivers like Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen, and Daniel Ricciardo could face tough times. Additionally, younger drivers who have failed to prove themselves might also be walking on thin ice. Drivers like Lance Stroll and Logan Sargeant are yet to do something as impressive as Bearman or Liam Lawson. They, too, could be under pressure.

Meanwhile, drivers such as Zhou Guanyu, who suffer because of the mistakes of their team have also come under the radar. Experts believe these drivers need a better image, but it might be too late for that. Thus, the ‘Bearman Effect’ could see all these drivers make way for younger and fresher talent on the grid.

