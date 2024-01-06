Ferrari Shouldn’t Pop the Champagne Just Yet as Red Bull Statements May Be a Party Pooper

According to the latest information from Motorsport.com, Scuderia Ferrari has delivered positive news to its fans. Recent updates reveal that Ferrari successfully passed the chassis crash test for the 676 (its 2024 car) in its initial attempt. Ferrari’s drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will drive this specific car in the forthcoming 2024 season. However, despite this achievement, it’s advised that Ferrari doesn’t celebrate prematurely, as there is an impending statement from the Red Bull camp.

The Maranello-based side received approval from the FIA for the homologation of the chassis for its new 676. Interestingly, the announcement of this news comes at a later time. Even though the test was successfully completed before Christmas, coinciding with the closure of the Sports Management.

While the Italian team has delighted its fans, puzzling reactions are emerging from the Red Bull camp. This follows the recent revelation that Red Bull faced a setback with the failure of the initial frontal impact test for their new RB20.

However, despite the recent failure of this specific test, there is no sign of panic within Red Bull’s ranks, as reflected in the relaxed tone of Helmut Marko. In light of this during his interview, Marko neither confirmed nor denied the accurate details of the test. He only said, ” If we had passed the first crash test, that would be precisely the problem. Then we wouldn’t have done well!”

The presentation of the new Ferrari car will happen at Fiorano on February 13. Subsequently, a filming day will take place, featuring the first 200km run on the track by both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the Scuderia’s home track. However, the reality of these test runs will only unfold in Bahrain qualifying, when all cars show up their full prowess.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur cautions his team against Red Bull’s unique advantage

Throughout 2023, Red Bull exhibited unparalleled track dominance, securing victory in 21 out of 22 races, with only Carlos Sainz disrupting their winning streak. Considering this Frederic Vasseur aims to narrow the advantage Red Bull holds and emphasizes the imperative for his team to enhance every aspect. Moreover, Vasseur underscores the importance of holistic improvement rather than seeking isolated gains comparable to Red Bull’s.

Vasseur cautioned his team against Red Bull during his interview with Motorsport.com. He said, “I think the mistake would be to imagine that Red Bull, they have a magic bullet of five tenths or that we made a step on something. “

The Frenchman also emphasized that the team’s performance is improving across the board, with a particular focus on the capacity to make parts more quickly as a result of increased reliability. Additionally, he stressed the imperative for Ferrari to enhance aspects such as aerodynamics, engine performance, and various other facets.

Nevertheless while wrapping up the Ferrari boss said that every member of the one-thousand-strong team at Ferrari should consider themselves a contributor to performance improvement. According to Vasseur even the smallest individual contributions, such as shaving off a fraction of a second, will collectively lead to substantial progress for the entire team.