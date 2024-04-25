Jose Aldo Eyes Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Undercard Slot Following UFC 301 as Contract Nears End

Jose Aldo is already making his post-UFC plans. The UFC Hall of Famer now wants to switch professions and get into the boxing ring on the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson card. Paul will be taking on ‘Iron’ Mike on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While it has garnered a huge interest among the fans, Jose Aldo also seems to be quite intrigued by the same. As a matter of fact, Aldo’s last fight on his UFC contract will take place at UFC 301 in Brazil. This would be an apt way to end his career in his own country.

However, the former UFC champion is wasting no time. Jose Aldo recently sat down with Mike Bohn from ‘MMA Junkie’ for an interview. Bohn asked him about his plans after UFC 301 and he responded by saying,

“I’m looking at maybe a big boxing fight somewhere down the line this year, we’ll revisit that with the UFC….There’s a big event on Netflix this year, hopefully I could get on that.”

Jose Aldo spoke about how there are no concrete plans since he still needs to talk to the UFC after his next fight. Depending on how he feels and performs, Aldo will decide whether to continue in the organization or not.

However, one thing is for certain: he wants to feature in a boxing match in the future. Ahead of his UFC 301 fight, Aldo revealed that he was set to fight Dominick Cruz, but the fight did not go through.

Jose Aldo reveals a failed fight at UFC 301

Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz are legends of the sport. Although they are well past their prime, fans still have a lot of love and respect for both the fighters.

MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter recently spoke to ‘The King of Rio’ ahead of his UFC 301 fight against Jonathan Martinez. Aldo revealed what happened with the Cruz fight. He said,

“Just spoke with…Jose Aldo, who confirmed that Dominick Cruz was initially supposed to be his opponent at UFC 301….Cruz had an issue during his camp that forced him to withdraw, which led to the booking against Jonathan Martinez.”

Jose Aldo vs. Dominick Cruz would have been a mouth watering clash for the fans. Fans would have witnessed an epic and perfect send off for both the UFC stalwarts that way. Unfortunately, the dream match did not come out as expected.

Cruz suffered a hindrance while in his training camp, which led to him pulling out. Jonathan Martinez then agreed to fill in for what would probably be the farewell fight for Aldo.