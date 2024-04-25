Karate Combat Promotion Teases Potential Michael Bisping vs Luke Rockhold Trilogy Fight After Ex-UFC Champ’s Interest

The former UFC middleweight champ, Michael Bisping has switched over to the role of an official analyst after a decorated career. But the UK native recently revealed that he has one more fight left in him. ‘The Count’s’ rivalry with the former UFC middleweight champ, Luke Rockhold, had created massive hype in the community back then. One of Bisping’s recent YouTube videos disclosed that he would be open to a third encounter between them. However, this time, the fight would take place under the New York-based full-contact striking league, ‘Karate Combat’, instead of the UFC.

A recent Instagram post from the official account of Karate Combat clarified that they were interested in the idea as well. The video in the post showcased the various moments on Bisping’s YouTube videos where he talked about fighting Rockhold under Karate Combat.

Its caption provided the perfect reply to Bisping’s desire to receive an offer from their end. It read,

“Hey @Mikebisping let’s talk…”

Rockhold and Bisping have been into two in-octagon showdowns against each other till date. Both of them have one victory and one defeat, which is why their third encounter is expected to garner a massive number of eyeballs. But a look at their records will reveal that Rockhold might have better chances than Bisping in the fight, if it did materialize.

How will a third encounter between Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold look like?

Well, the scenes during the third Bisping vs. Rockhold encounter are expected to be a bit different. Instead of following the UFC’s unified rules of MMA, both fighters will have to pertain to an all-new list of rules set by Karate Combat.

The UFC records of both Rockhold and Bisping reveal that they pack some commendable striking capabilities. Bisping had his last UFC fight in 2017 as compared to Rockhold having his final one in 2022. But, the Santa Cruz native didn’t give up fighting like Bisping after his UFC career. Rockhold moved to the BKFC to fight the former UFC star, Mike Perry, and then joined Karate Combat.

On the flip side, Bisping continued his job as an official UFC analyst. The entire scenario indicates that challenging Rockhold for a fight currently may not be a pretty bright idea for Bisping, as Rockhold is still an active fighter. However, fighting is a funny game and nothing can be said for sure until the bout is actually over.