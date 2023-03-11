Ferrari to Bring Back Key Michael Schumacher-Era Engineer to Defeat Red Bull

The recent loss of David Sanchez, the chief vehicle concept engineer has been a massive blow to Ferrari. However, the Italian team is all set to replace him with another humongous figure.

The Prancing Horse is reportedly in a position to bring Alessandro Cinelli into David Sanchez’s shoes. The Italian brigade believes Alex Cinelli might be the right man to defeat Red Bull.

As per La Gazzetta Dello Sport, David Sanchez’s departure from the team unveiled a long list in the market. While there were many names, Alex Cinelli’s name was brought up ahead because of his familiarity with the current Ferrari team principal.

Cinelli has been an instrumental figure during the 2000s. He was one of the key figures during Ferrari’s run of back-to-back success from 2000 to 2004. During these years Ferrari picked up driver’s as well as constructors’ championships and was regarded as indomitable.

As the Italian stable only won one championship after that in 2008 and has been waiting for a title since then, the Michael Schumacher-era engineer might be a good fit. Moreover, with Sanchez gone, the Sauber man could be an important part of Scuderia’s game in the upcoming days.

Alex Cinelli has prior experience working with Fred Vasseur

The esteemed engineer also worked with current Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur. Cinelli and Vasseur worked together in Alfa Romeo when the former arrived at the team in 2019.

The Sauber man switched sides after spending 17 years at the Maranello-based team. In Alfa Romeo, he was in charge of aerodynamics and was the head of the department. Now, with another reported switch, he might just make a sensational return to Prancing Horse.

Alfa Romeo trio could make an impact in Ferrari against Red Bull

Charles Leclerc, Alessandro Cinelli, and Frederic Vasseur all have a link with the Sauber group in the last few years. While Leclerc left the team and joined Ferrari in 2019, Vasseur has done it at the end of the 2022 season.

Now with the Frenchman Vasseur joining the Prancing Horse earlier this year, he got the Monegasque with him. Furthermore, the current Sauber man’s inclusion in the team would mean the trio will have a significant force to deal with Red Bull and its supremacy in the upcoming days.

