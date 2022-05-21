“Lewis Hamilton thinking he’s selling the edits of the pic with him”- F1 Twitter reacts as Mercedes star puzzled over which version of nude a** poster Valtteri Bottas is selling online

Lewis Hamilton might not be teammates with Valtteri Bottas any longer but surely he would buy the nude a** poster of the Finnish race driver.

Former Mercedes superstar Valtteri Bottas caused an uproar when he posted his nude a** photo on Twitter while resting himself on a stream of water.

Later, Bottas even posted a purchasing link for that poster. The F1 Twitter was soon to react on that, even Mercedes’ social media handle made a quirky reply by adding Lewis Hamilton to the scenery.

Now, ahead of the race in Spain, the two former allies would be vying in Catalunya. Amidst it, the Briton was asked will he buy that poster of Bottas.

Hamilton was confused over which version of the poster is selling over the internet. He asked the media which one is it. He then learns that it’s the one without him in the frame.

Relieved Hamilton replied that he would definitely buy one for the charity. In the end, Hamilton even said that it’s one of the best photos he’s ever seen.

F1 Twitter hysterically laugh at the innocence of Lewis Hamilton

Meanwhile, Twitter was quick to respond to Hamilton’s comments. The F1 fans couldn’t reit but find it funny that Hamilton for once really thought that hi edit is what Bottas is selling.

not lewis thinking he’s selling the edits of the pic with him in it 😭😂 i love him hahaha — Marina (@xxoMarina) May 20, 2022

bwahahaha, what does he mean by “Is that the one I’m in with him”? Did they frequently take photos with their bums out together?😜 — FormulaBalaji🏎 (@BalajiAsari) May 20, 2022

What do you mean the one you were with him Lewis ????? https://t.co/oVJPZxxxTQ pic.twitter.com/aflvo1HLnD — Krishna SV5(MI fan since day 1) (@Captainrex_95) May 20, 2022

I want a friendship like @LewisHamilton and @ValtteriBottas …such a bromance between the two https://t.co/bQS0148G9U — Kieran/Mega/Serjoe (@MegaVSPrimus) May 20, 2022

