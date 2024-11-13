“Ferrari Will Make It Happen”: Charles Leclerc if He Can Gets His Hands on Any Ferrari Car

Charles Leclerc has multiple Ferrari supercars in his extravagant garage, three of which he got in 2024 alone. That leads to the question — can Leclerc get his hands on any Ferrari that he wants? This is not just a question that his fans have but also F1 presenter Tom Clarkson, who did not hesitate to ask the same when he recently interviewed the eight-time race winner.

“Well, I’m pretty sure that if I ask, ‘I would like to drive this car,’ then Ferrari will make it happen. So yeah, this is obviously very very special. Whatever car, whichever year, Ferrari can make it happen,” Leclerc answered on the third episode of Box Box Box.

Leclerc and his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz don’t just own Ferrari cars and drive them around the town. The duo are also often spotted arriving at different circuits driving the cars manufactured by the Italian automaker.

Barring races like the Mexico City GP or the Sao Paulo GP, where security concerns require the drivers to travel in armored vehicles, Leclerc and Sainz choose to drive Ferraris to the races. The most recent of Leclerc’s purchases is the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale.

Charles Leclerc’s breathtaking new customised Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale – Only 799 models produced in total

– 1,016 horsepower

– 4L V8 engine, and 171 KW motor pic.twitter.com/hofcjd8odH — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) November 11, 2024

Ferrari has manufactured and already pre-allotted 799 units of the XX Stradale. The XX Spider, on the other hand, only has 599 units manufactured and pre-allotted. Leclerc’s XX Stradale carries his signature color scheme of matte black with red accents and the “16” badging.

#16, being his racing number, is spotted on many of his road cars. Those include his Ferrari Daytona SP3, which features a similar color scheme. The SP3 Daytona and the Purosangue are Leclerc’s other two Ferrari purchases from 2024.

Why Leclerc has any Ferrari he wants available to him

Formula 1, as a sport, has only grown in popularity over the years. The pinnacle of motorsport especially saw a jump in viewership and fandom in general once the commercial rights holder Liberty Media gave Netflix access to the paddocks and the drivers to produce Drive to Survive.

The docuseries made the drivers household names and that resultant popularity is what turned them into brands. This makes it handy for the automakers to have their cars associated with F1 drivers. Ferrari, being an automaker and a constructor in F1, has the luxury of getting some easy advertisement by simply giving away their cars to their drivers.

The team will have Lewis Hamilton, arguably the biggest name in F1, join them in 2025. While his race craft and skills behind the wheel will come in handy for the team, his commercial value will be a welcome addition. Surely the sight of a seven-time F1 champion arriving at an F1 circuit in one of their cars will make for some good publicity.