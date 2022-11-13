Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr believes that the racing incident with Max Verstappen was fair with neither sustaining major damages

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz (55) of Team Spain walks on to the track before the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr did not have the best sprint race possible during the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix. He began fifth on the grid after Haas’ Kevin Magnussen secured the pole.

To much of everyone’s surprise, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen could not compete with the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes. While everyone predicted he to drive quickly, the situation on the track was different.

Kevin Magnussen could not retain his pole position in the starting lap with Verstappen quickly passing by. What followed next was surely a turn of events.

How Ferrari had a better pace than Red Bull

Mercedes’ George Russell overtook Verstappen quite comfortably with over 15 laps into the race. The next driver to overtake him was Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr.

The battle between Ferrari and Red Bull came to a boiling point when Verstappen and Sainz came to blows with one another. On lap 19th, Sainz overtook the Dutch driver.

However, the two times world champion’s RB18’s front wing was damaged in the process. Lewis Hamilton took the advantage of the situation and drove past Verstappen for the third position.

Carlos Sainz believes that the incident with Max Verstappen was fair in terms of the value of F1

Carlos Sainz secured a second-position finish for the race but will start in the seventh position after receiving a grid penalty. He did admit that it is always difficult to overtake a Red Bull.

The Spanish international driver had to lock up the brakes on the turn in order to go ahead of Verstappen. He was thankful for no significant damage to the cars.

According to Sainz, the move that led to the incident was fair as a racing moment in motorsport with no major consequences. Moreover, he will be looking for a podium finish after a lackluster season with the Prancing Horse.

