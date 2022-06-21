“It motivates me”– Charles Leclerc is motivated after Canada despite consecutive wins by Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc is motivated towards his championship goal despite Max Verstappen taking back-to-back wins in Azerbaijan and Canada.

Max Verstappen winning six races out of the first nine races of the season has brought him to the top of the standings. The Dutchman after giving flawless performances is now the favourite to win the title in 2022.

But his main rival for this year Charles Leclerc isn’t de-motivated by lagging behind in the title race. On contrary, the Monegasque race driver claims that he is now extra motivated for the upcoming races.

He believes that his Ferrari has the pace, and after Canada, the car’s pace and how cleanly he drive gives him confidence further. The Ferrari driver now heads to Britain to slash some advantage Verstappen holds over him.

“It motivates me because I know the pace is in my car. I’m not worried. I’m just extremely motivated to finally have a clean weekend and show that we are here and that we are strong,” said Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc handicapped by Ferrari?

Definitely, Leclerc has got an amazing car by Ferrari. However, it takes more than a fast car to win the championship. Ferrari’s poor strategies in Monaco and Azerbaijan, and then poor pitstops in Montreal can be pointed to as the areas where Ferrari lost to Red Bull.

And that brought in a huge difference in the championship. So much that Leclerc even slipped below Sergio Perez in the drivers’ championship standings.

Now, the Mexican race driver retiring in Canada has brought Leclerc within a very narrow deficit against him. So, a win in Britain can once again heat up the championship battle.

But another poor performance would definitely loosen Leclerc’s grip over the glorious trophy. Surely, July is highly crucial for Ferrari, as it holds four races.

