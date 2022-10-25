FIA to serve Aston Martin penalty similar to $25,000 fine handed to Williams

Aston Martin could be handed a monetary fine after the team committed a “procedural breach”, the decision could be revealed ahead of the Mexican GP.

Aston Martin along with Red Bull were the two teams found guilty of adhering to the Budget Cap. But unlike Red Bull who overspent the $145 Million limit set by the FIA, Aston Martin was only charged for a “procedural breach.”

A procedural breach is when a team fails in meeting certain accounting protocols. Like Williams who missed the deadline to submit their financial reports for the 2021 season.

Williams failed to report their Fiancees before the 31st of March deadline and hence fined $25,000 following a “procedural breach.” However, the team rectified the issue and cooperated with the FIA.

Red Bull have been found in 'minor' breach of the F1 budget cap. Aston Martin's breach deemed 'procedural'. All other teams are in compliance the FIA have confirmed. pic.twitter.com/a2e2Xnac3L — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 10, 2022

Aston Martin seems to be heading to a similar conclusion with respect to its budget cap saga. Their Team Principal Mike Krack confirmed, “We are in discussion with the FIA.”

And similar to Williams, Aston Martin will be handed a fine according to the severity of its breach. They’ll be asked to bear the costs incurred by the Cost Cap Administration.

Also Read: Why Sebastian Vettel doubts Aston Martin’s ambitions with 2-time world champion Fernando Alonso?

Aston Martin in talks with FIA over procedural breach

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack is confident that their matter will be resolved soon. And we expect the decision to be revealed ahead of the 2022 Mexican GP.

Krack said, “I think it will be something that we try to conclude in the next few days. So we had some discussions over the weekend as well with them. And I’m quite confident that we’ll get it solved soon.”

Krack denied any frustration following the infringement. But he claims the team must do a better job in the future to avoid similar troubles.

To be clear, Aston Martin is also under the 2021 budget cap according to the FIA. Red Bull the only team with any sort of overspend (at less than 5% over) #F1 https://t.co/cEgX73mda8 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) October 10, 2022

He added, “At the end of the day, I think probably the most important thing is that we were under the cap. And the rest is procedural.”

Krack declined on commenting what was the procedural error. But he claims their details will be revealed in a formal press release once the FIA finalised the terms of their penalty.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel believes that FIA’s $140 Million Budget cap is the biggest reason behind Aston Martin’s awful season

Aston Martin’s breach was not the same as Red Bull’s

Red Bull’s case is different from Aston Martin’s. The 2022 Constructor’s champions have reportedly spent close to $1.8 Million and have been charged with a ‘Minor overspend breach’.

Red Bull team principal states the costs incurred were due to operational costs like Catering. He states Red Bull had not spent any amount in improving the car.

Red Bull’s breach is more serious compared to Aston’s. Mike Krack did not comment on the situation but stated Aston Martin’s penalty to be resolved soon.

Krack said, “They are two independent things. So I would not mind if we finish ours as quickly as possible. And also, it’s a different situation, we are not overspending.”

Red Bull say that, following the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, conversations with the FIA over their budget-cap breach are “on hold until further notice”. They add: “The deadline for agreement has been extended and we expect talks to pick back up middle of the week.” — Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) October 23, 2022

He adds, “It depends also on the FIA. And then now we have people travelling, but I think we did a couple of steps this weekend. So I think we’re not far. But I cannot tell you if it’s tomorrow, or Wednesday or whatever.”

The FIA and Red Bull have reportedly agreed on a penalty. Red Bull will face a 25% less Wind tunnel testing time ahead of the 2023 season along with a fine. The FIA have however delayed releasing the penalty following Red Bull founder, Dietrich Mateschitz’s death.

Also Read: FIA and Red Bull have reportedly agreed penalty for $145 Million Budget cap breach