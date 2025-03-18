mobile app bar

Fire Alarms Go Off in the Middle of Max Verstappen’s Interview: “We Have to Evacuate the Building”

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Max Verstappen, racing for the Red Bull Racing team during the 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix Qatar at the International Circuit in Lusail

Max Verstappen, racing for the Red Bull Racing team during the 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix Qatar at the International Circuit in Lusail | Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts

Max Verstappen setting the track on fire with his racecraft has become a common occurrence in F1 in recent years. Even the Dutchman’s media interactions can have some fiery flavor at times. But this time around, Verstappen actually encountered some fire alarms going off during one of his interviews, presumably in Melbourne.

A clip of this interview has surfaced online on social media, showing the ending moments of the reigning champion’s interview with a female host, who was signing off just as the fire alarms started ringing, attracting Verstappen’s attention.

“And I think now we have to evacuate the building,” quipped the Red Bull driver, much to the host’s amusement. “The alarm has just started to go off. Amazing.”

It was obvious that it was a false alarm. However, Verstappen asked on a serious note whether anything had happened and if they had to evacuate the premises immediately.

“So, do we actually have to do something here or…,” he asked the crew present in the room. On this, the host quickly assured him that these things happen, suggesting that some fire alarms can go off on their own at times.

Verstappen would’ve loved to escape from his media duties, though.

The four-time world champion is never keen on sitting in long press conferences and answering questions from the media. At times, he just loses his patience after hearing the repetitive or obvious nature of questions from several journalists.

At the Australian GP too, Verstappen was often quite sarcastic as he gave simple and monotonous answers to several questions, making his fellow drivers laugh. In fact, he even offered Oscar Piastri to answer questions on his behalf as the Aussie was giving eloquent answers.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1500 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these