Fire Alarms Go Off in the Middle of Max Verstappen’s Interview: “We Have to Evacuate the Building”

Max Verstappen, racing for the Red Bull Racing team during the 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix Qatar at the International Circuit in Lusail | Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts

Max Verstappen setting the track on fire with his racecraft has become a common occurrence in F1 in recent years. Even the Dutchman’s media interactions can have some fiery flavor at times. But this time around, Verstappen actually encountered some fire alarms going off during one of his interviews, presumably in Melbourne.

A clip of this interview has surfaced online on social media, showing the ending moments of the reigning champion’s interview with a female host, who was signing off just as the fire alarms started ringing, attracting Verstappen’s attention.

“And I think now we have to evacuate the building,” quipped the Red Bull driver, much to the host’s amusement. “The alarm has just started to go off. Amazing.”

It was obvious that it was a false alarm. However, Verstappen asked on a serious note whether anything had happened and if they had to evacuate the premises immediately.

“So, do we actually have to do something here or…,” he asked the crew present in the room. On this, the host quickly assured him that these things happen, suggesting that some fire alarms can go off on their own at times.

Verstappen would’ve loved to escape from his media duties, though.

fire alarm going off during the interview??!! what the hell, sure pic.twitter.com/3mXpyQhJso — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) March 18, 2025

The four-time world champion is never keen on sitting in long press conferences and answering questions from the media. At times, he just loses his patience after hearing the repetitive or obvious nature of questions from several journalists.

At the Australian GP too, Verstappen was often quite sarcastic as he gave simple and monotonous answers to several questions, making his fellow drivers laugh. In fact, he even offered Oscar Piastri to answer questions on his behalf as the Aussie was giving eloquent answers.