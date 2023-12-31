George Russell Opened Up About Toto Wolff’s ‘Discrimination’ Against Him: ‘He Lets Lewis Hamilton Get Away’

While on the Beyond the Grid podcast, George Russell revealed how Toto Wolff doesn’t allow him to do simple things outside the scope of F1, while Lewis Hamilton gets to live life like an adrenaline junkie. Hence, showcasing the stark differences Wolff employs in his man-management within Mercedes.

Speaking to Tom Clarkson on the F1 Beyond the Grid podcast, Russell said, “I was talking to Toto [Wolff] before the break and I said ‘I want to try this and try that’. Toto is one who does a lot of activities and he sort of lets Lewis get away with it, but when it comes to me, he’s like, ‘no, you’ve got to be careful of this.”

Russell summarized how the Mercedes boss cautions him about the downside of different adventure activities like foilboarding and skiing. This may be due to the 25-year-old being the future of the Silver Arrows. Toto Wolff may want to ensure that George doesn’t get severely hurt and the team doesn’t get a huge jolt.

Despite feeling a bit let down by the restrictions imposed upon him by the team, Russell does agree with the concern and the rationale of Wolff. The Briton then went on to narrate an incident that proved Wolff right whilst he was foilboarding in Spain.

He revealed to Clarkson, “Long story short, I was learning to foil board in Spain. That’s surfboard with the foil beneath and it sort of floats on the surface. My first day, I did fall off and the foil caught my wrist and sliced my wrist open a bit.” Despite Wolff himself injuring himself during the summer break, Russell did not inform his boss about his own injuries.

Toto Wolff explains why Lewis Hamilton is preferred over George Russell

Back in 2022, Wolff told Osterreich newspaper, “That’s what makes Lewis special. Others meditate or run, but Lewis jumps out of a plane to clear his head. And he should!” The reason may be that the team nor Wolff can afford to irk a driver like Hamilton with these restrictions.

George Russell’s restrictions don’t mean that the team doesn’t value the Briton as much as Hamilton. Hamilton, 38, is in the twilight of his career, while the Silver Arrows are looking to build a long-term dynasty with the young King’s Lynn man.

On the track, the duo of Hamilton and Russell have been fighting tooth-and-nail to get the edge over the other. Things have boiled over as witnessed at the 2023 Qatar GP when the two collided leaving Hamilton in the gravel trap and without a wheel on lap 1.

Things don’t seem to be getting out of hand just yet as the team are quite a way back in terms of performance from the likes of Red Bull.