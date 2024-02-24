Following Max Verstappen’s Ongoing Dominance F1 Community Tries to Give Him ‘Sleeping Pills’

Season 2023 saw Max Verstappen annihilating the opponent in his RB19. However, it was then noted that the Dutchman would have competition when the F1 circus will move to 2024. In fact, the three-time champion himself predicted that the fields in F1 may converge in the upcoming campaign. Nevertheless, as soon as winter ended and the Formula 1 cars took to the Bahrain track, it became apparent that nothing changed. Undoubtedly, Verstappen remains the primary focus, a belief that even Auto Motor und Sport and Michael Schmidt agree with. However, in an attempt to slow down the formidable Dutchman, there has been a desperate suggestion made in the paddock.

According to Michael Schmidt’s reports cited by F1 Maximaal, the F1 paddock has devised a desperate proposal that says, ” Can’t we give him some sleeping pills? ‘ The three-time champion hasn’t slowed down.

In fact, with his new RB20, the Dutchman has beaten his previous record in pre-season testing. Moreover, on the first day of testing, the Red Bull driver finished 1.140 seconds clear of his closest rival, Lando Norris.

Because of his domination, the F1 community is once again in a panic and that has certainly encouraged Schmidt’s surprising recommendations. The American asserts that while the testing data are still unreliable for predictions; it is also highly unlikely that anyone other than Verstappen will win the race.

In short, Schmidt indicates that Verstappen is back in the lead and will remain in the emphasis. He said, ” All we can say with certainty after three sessions is: Max Verstappen is at the front. [Therefore] Don’t expect a surprise winner either. Verstappen is again in the lead. The emphasis is on him, not on Red Bull.’

What did Michael Schmidt say about Max Verstappen’s RB20?

In contrast to the other teams in the field who are completely rebuilding their cars, Red Bull planned to stick with the RB18 concept with only minor modifications. The testing’s outcomes therefore speak for themselves.

The entire team, including Verstappen, has expressed how happy they are with the new car. Amidst all of this Schmidt has added his perspective. He said, ” Instead of managing the technological lead of the previous car with an evolution, they reinvented the car. And it worked practically immediately.”

In addition, Schmidt mentioned that Red Bull only needed to make one modification on the first day because of the under-steering problem, and that vanished as soon as the adjustments were done. Moreover, Red Bull’s chance of failure stayed low. Finally, Schmidt asserted that Red Bull would maintain its competitive edge over its rivals as it stayed one step ahead of them.

While wrapping up, Schmidt said that the team’s progress will not be hindered by Christian Horner’s case. Speaking about the same, the American journalist remarked, ” The situation surrounding team boss Christian Horner will not stop the leading class either. They only create a bad atmosphere in the team.”