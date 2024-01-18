Ford Explains Interesting “Back to the 70s” Concept of Working With Red Bull Powertrains

The 2026 season will be historic for Red Bull in F1, given it will be the first time when the Milton Keynes-based team will feature self-manufactured powertrains. Working in close association with Ford, their powertrains will only power the Red Bull cars in the first season. Per a video clip posted on X by RBR News, Ford CEO Jim Farley has now explained why they decided to return to F1 alongside Red Bull.

Per Farley, Formula One houses the best aerodynamics in the world of motorsports. Additionally, the sport has the best telemetry and the best digital diagnosis to support the drivers. Farley claimed that the technology is crucial for electric and digital cars, and the insights they collect will help them develop better road cars.

“It’s actually going back to the 70s, with a pure tech transfer. This is not like owning our team or going there to literally transfer technology,” explained Farley.

Revealing further details about the partnership, the Ford CEO said it’ll be a “pure tech transfer.” Given the 2026 season will feature a hybrid era, Red Bull will need to go 50% electric, and that is where Ford comes into play. The Austrian team needs high-recharge batteries, and Ford specializes in them.

Meanwhile, the partnership will be one of ‘give and take’ instead of only transferring technology. While Red Bull benefits from the battery tech of Ford, the American car manufacturers will benefit from the insights of an F1 car and incorporate the design language into their cars.

No Plan B in the picture for Red Bull

Speaking about the progress they have made thus far, Farley claimed he was happy with the results, but they are far from where they need to be. Given that 2026 will level the playing field once again, Red Bull must be one step ahead of their competition, and both companies (Red Bull and Ford) need to work immensely hard to ensure they come out on top.

Farley remains confident they are on the right path in the development process and admitted to learning a lot from Adrian Newey. However, should the team eventually learn that they weren’t on the right track, there is no Plan B for them to fall back on.

Despite Honda returning to F1 in 2026, Helmut Marko claimed they will not look at alternative options and continue to have faith in their own program. Christian Horner showed support for Marko’s words and chose to side with the same.

“Helmut [Marko] is absolutely right. We’ve made our commitment, we’ve made our strategic decision for the future, and we have to make it work”, said the British team principal.