Forget Ferrari, Aston Martin Rumors – Adrian Newey’s Wife Shares Where The Mastermind’s True Focus Lies

Adrian Newey’s future has been the talk of the F1 town for well over a couple of months. It started with the Ferrari rumors right after he announced his Red Bull exit. Since then, many other teams including Aston Martin and McLaren have reportedly joined the race. However, his wife Amanda Newey has come to reveal the 65-year-old’s current priority.

“Please don’t be misled by sensational clickbait headlines and speculative media”, tweeted Mrs. Newey amid the reports of Aston Martin and Ferrari moves. She added, “Adrian’s primary focus at the moment is the RB17 with Red Bull Advanced Technology.”

Please don’t be misled by sensational clickbait headlines and speculative media. Adrian’s primary focus at the moment is the RB17 with Red Bull Advanced Technology. Here is a photo of him with his grandson and an RB17 ‘pig’. Blake “tried to understand what he was saying”. pic.twitter.com/Rn27tj0ijl — Amanda Newey (@amanda_newey) July 17, 2024

The tweet has two photos attached of Newey’s grandson Blake trying to figure out how the RB17 works. Amanda further explained in the tweet that the grandson was trying to understand what Newey was explaining about the project. The Red Bull mastermind is a family man and a possible retirement from the sport has also come up as an option.

As far as the Aston Martin rumors go, Lawrence Stroll has reportedly made a $126 million offer to Newey. The contract offered is expected to be a four-year deal. Newey reportedly also visited Aston Martin’s new factory and facility a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, the Ferrari rumors seemed to have died down.

Jeremy Clarkson revealed that the Briton is looking for a house in Oxfordshire [Williams’ home base location] and not in Maranello. Rumors suggest that Newey wants to stay in the UK and doesn’t want to move countries. Hence, a move to Aston Martin, McLaren, or Williams would make complete sense.

On the other hand, it might also point towards a retirement from the sport. The former Red Bull CTO seems to be enjoying his time off F1 and Amanda Newey’s tweets suggest the same.

Newey’s wife’s social media activity hints at Red Bull mastermind’s retirement

Newey has always talked about designing cars away from F1 as a passion project. The RB17 was a key factor in his last Red Bull contract to stay with the team. Being in F1, where the cars are constantly evolving, no team member gets enough time for themselves.

Newey seems to be enjoying his time off F1 as his wife consistently tweets about what the couple is doing during the time off. Amanda Newey replied to a Sky Sports video where they asked the former CTO about his future.

She explained the recent vacation they took to Limewood and sarcastically included all the teams he’s been rumored to on the tweet. She added, “arriving in an Aston Martin styled in a Ferrari blue/silver, wearing “papaya” shorts.”

A few days before this tweet, she posted a picture of Adrian holding a beer and wearing a T-shirt that read, “I’m Pretty tired, I think I’ll go home now.”

Newey recently bought an Oyster yacht which will be delivered this year. The mastermind already has the first trip planned that he wants to take with his family. Naturally, all this won’t be possible while designing cars in F1. Newey is expected to announce about his future by the end of September.