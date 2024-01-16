Former F1 Driver Recalls the ‘Fun Times’ With Michael Schumacher on the Suzuka Track

Teammates engaging in fun activities before stepping into their cars are a frequent sight in F1. However, one would seldom see that happening between drivers from different teams. Michael Schumacher and Giancarlo Fisichella’s friendship falls in that rarity. The Italian driver recently recalled his favorite moments spent with the F1 great.

In an interview with Paddocknews24, Fisichella remembered how playing soccer became the thing they bonded over. “I remember games played in the strangest places on the different circuits, in Suzuka for example. We called the mechanics to reach a sufficient number to form two teams… as if we were two children in a field on the outskirts,” he said.

Schumacher shared a special bond with his mechanics. The German often organized soccer matches with his mechanics on Thursdays. The aim was not just to have fun before the start of the race weekend, but to also develop a sense of belonging in each individual with the team.

With little gestures like these, Michael set up pioneered management lessons that F1 experts laud to this day. The 7-time champion is often hailed as the driver who went beyond his duties to help build Ferrari into the team that enjoyed one of the most dominant runs in the history of the sport. Commanding and reciprocating respect with his mechanics was a part of the conduct that made him an ideal leader.

The subtle yet gesture that made Michael Schumacher paddock’s darling

F1’s current CTO, Patrick Symonds was once Michael Schumacher’s one of the closest confidantes. The duo worked together in 1994 and 1995 during their time at Benetton. In an interview in 2019 with F1 Racing Magazine, Symonds recalled Michael’s special quality that made him a favorite in the paddock.

“I don’t know if he used to rush back to the motorhome and make notes, but he would walk into the garage and ask his number three mechanic how his son was getting on at school,” Patrick said.

The little gesture of making a conscious effort to strike a bond with his engineers and mechanics separated Schumacher from the rest. Carlos Sainz adopted this lesson during his time at McLaren and admitted to sharing cordial relations with his crew.

Sadly, the legend cannot share such anecdotes of his own. A skiing accident from a decade ago left him with severe brain injuries. While he is still recovering, the family has remained tight-lipped on his medical condition.

His former Ferrari boss and a great friend, Jean Todt meets him frequently. Without disclosing too much, the Frenchman revealed that Michael just isn’t the same anymore. However, he continues to fight, just the way he did years ago on the track.