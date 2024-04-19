Neither Lewis Hamilton nor Michael Schumacher Were His Toughest Competitors, Says Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel faced the best during his time in Formula 1. Among those names were the two seven-time world champions, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. The German holds the duo in very high regard to this day. However, neither make the cut when it comes to the fiercest competitor he fought on the track. Vettel recently sat down for a rapid-fire interview with talkSPORT where they asked him who he believes was his toughest competitor.

The four-time champion replied, “Fernando, I think. I had close championships and close calls with him throughout my career. Generally, he is the sort of driver who is always there, very competitive, and yeah, I think he’s the hardest competitor I ever faced.”

Sebastian Vettel bagged four consecutive Drivers’ Championships between 2010 and 2013. During that era, Fernando Alonso emerged as the major challenger to Vettel’s throne. In his very first championship-winning year, the Red Bull driver pipped his Ferrari rival by just four points. That gap came down to just three in 2012.

However, Vettel did admit that in terms of statistics, Hamilton and Schumacher have achieved unparalleled success. When asked to name the best drivers in F1 history, he replied, “I’d say Michael and Lewis. Why? Because numbers speak for themselves. Michael is my hero and Lewis is the best in terms of statistics“.

Vettel faced Schumacher for just one season. The 2012 season marked the comeback for the seven-time champion albeit with an uncompetitive Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, shared a fierce rivalry with Vettel during his era of dominance. That was when the hybrid engine regulations ended Red Bull’s reign and started Mercedes’, which would last for eight years. Vettel emerged as one of the biggest championship contenders to Hamilton while driving for Ferrari.

Sebastian Vettel on his ex-Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc

Sebastian Vettel was the senior driver at Ferrari when Charles Leclerc earned his promotion from Sauber to drive for the Prancing Horse. The Monegasque was reckless at times, leading to friction with Vettel.

However, Vettel always rated Leclerc highly, a stance he maintains to this date. In the interview, when asked to define Leclerc in one word, the German simply said, “Talent.”

The Ferrari duo infamously collided during the 2019 Brazilian GP, leading to a DNF for both of them. Vettel did not hide his disappointment while blaming Leclerc for the accident. That, however, was not the last time they came together on the track.

The 2020 Styrian GP race start featured another unfortunate incident between them, resulting in another double DNF for Ferrari. Despite that, Vettel always appeared to be protective of his young teammate. Before moving out of Ferrari, he dubbed Leclerc as “the man of the future.”

The four-time champion called it quits on his F1 career at the end of the 2022 season. Since then, many have linked him with different teams to make a comeback, much like his “hero”, Michael Schumacher, and “toughest competitor”, Fernando Alonso.

The latest links came in the form of the Mercedes seat left vacant by Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton. Until now, Vettel hasn’t completely ruled out a return from retirement. However, he does not seem keen on returning anytime soon.

Moreover, it might just be a bit of a stretch to expect a comeback for him in the role of a driver. Since he is currently working with teams and F1 to further his commitment to the environment, the German might return in a different role if he ever does.