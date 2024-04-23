Nico Rosberg Recalls Michael Schumacher Failure That Laid the Foundation for His Decorated Career

Nico Rosberg was one of the most crucial figures behind establishing Mercedes’ success in F1. By winning his first race with the Silver Arrows at the 2012 Chinese GP, Rosberg made Mercedes a race-winning team for the first time since 1955. His teammate that afternoon was seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, whose DNF made things very easy for Rosberg.

In a recent video with Sky Sports F1, Rosberg recalled his outing in Shanghai from 12 years ago. Contrary to what was regular that season, Mercedes was the fastest team in China. Rosberg took the pole position and Schumacher started from P2, thanks to a five-place grid penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

From the very get-go, it was clear that a Mercedes driver was the favorite to win the Chinese GP, and Rosberg was in the lead. But for the first 10 laps, Schumacher put a huge amount of pressure on the now 38-year-old. Thankfully for Rosberg and unfortunately for the former Ferrari driver, the latter had to retire just two laps later, due to a misfitted right front wheel.

It allowed Rosberg to drive freely, and coast home to cross the chequered flag first. The 2012 Chinese GP also saw Rosberg become a race winner for the first time in F1. It fueled the German driver’s ambition and he would soon rise to challenge for not just race wins, but also the world title.

Nico Rosberg’s rise to becoming world champion

After the conclusion of the 2012 season, Michael Schumacher retired for the second time, and as his replacement, Mercedes brought in Lewis Hamilton from McLaren. Formerly best friends, Rosberg and Hamilton developed a bitter rivalry from there.

In their first year together (2013), Mercedes wasn’t a championship-contending outfit because of Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel’s dominance. But after the latter won their fourth successive title that year and the turbo-hybrid era kicked off in 2014, Mercedes became a force to reckon with.

In 2014 and 2015, despite Rosberg’s best efforts, Hamilton got the better of him. 2016, however, saw a more determined Rosberg take control, taking the Stevenage-born driver to his limits. At the finale in Abu Dhabi, his hard work finally paid off and Rosberg became the champion of the world.

Just a few days later, however, Rosberg announced his retirement from the sport. Battling Lewis Hamilton fiercely throughout the season took a big toll on him both physically and mentally, making him want to spend time away from the sport. Rosberg achieved what he always wanted to. That is win the world championship and get the better of his best friend turned nemesis Hamilton.