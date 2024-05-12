“I’m Not in the Wrong Place”: Lewis Hamilton Once Explained How McLaren Gave Him Confidence in Tough Times

Lewis Hamilton started his F1 career with McLaren, a team that helped him with several things, including developing the strong mentality needed to succeed in the sport. During a conversation with Niki Lauda back in 2009, Hamilton explained how McLaren didn’t let him give up, despite his struggles that season.

2009 was tough for Hamilton, and he often explained how the campaign’s start was the worst he ever endured in his career. When Lauda asked him how he recovered from the hole he found himself in having just won the Championship the previous season, Hamilton credited McLaren.

“It has been a very tough season but the great thing for me was knowing that my team were not going to give him. If they had given up, then why are we racing? I want to be a part of the team that always pushes. Because for me when I am driving a car, whether it is good or bad, I am always pushing. So, I want the team to have the same mentality“.

Since McLaren never gave up on Hamilton, the Briton said, “I’m not in the wrong place.” He added that what boosted his confidence was the Woking-based team continuously pushing him despite his inner doubts.

15 years later, Hamilton finds himself in a similar situation with Mercedes. His start of the season has been woeful, but instead of believing he is in the right place, Hamilton decided to cut ties with the Brackley-based outfit. The 39-year-old will move to Ferrari in 2025, bringing his 11-year association with Mercedes to an end.

Lewis Hamilton still holds cordial relations with Mercedes

Mercedes helped Hamilton win six World Titles since he moved to the Silver Arrows from McLaren in 2013. Unfortunately, the team entered a slump in 2022 that they seemingly don’t have an answer for.

Hamilton has chosen to join Ferrari in hopes of getting a shot at winning races and Championships again. However, the 39-year-old maintains that he will continue to hold a cordial relationship with the team.

While speaking to CBS, he said,

“I’m not leaving because I’m unhappy there. I’m not leaving because of relationship issues. They’ve been with me through thick and thin. So, it’s definitely a strange transition at the moment“.

Hamilton wants a change, which is why he chose to join the Maranello-based outfit. They have grabbed six podiums in six races, and also have a race win under their belt this campaign. For a driver itching to get back to winning ways, Ferrari is showing all the right signs.