Michael Jordan’s Most Hated Rival Boasts About His Product’s Success in $7.3 Billion Market

Isiah Thomas had a distinguished 13-year career as a professional in the NBA. Throughout this time, Thomas represented the Detroit Pistons and won two championships. However, despite having the prestigious career he did, Zeke is best known for two infamous things – being Michael Jordan’s most hated rival and being snubbed from the Dream Team in 1992. However, The ‘Baby-Faced Assassin’ is now changing the narrative, finally receiving the recognition he deserves through his brand ‘Cheurlin Champagne’.

It’s been eight years since Thomas founded Cheurlin Champagne. Recently, the NBA Hall-of-Famer boasted the success the brand has seen over the years. He took to Instagram and shared a graphic that details the journey of Cheurlin Champagne being the “largest minority-owned champagne” in the $7.3 billion market.

Isiah Thomas is trying a different selling strategy than Michael Jordan’s Cincoro Tequilla. While MJ’s brand is priced quite expensively (starting from $79.99), Thomas aims for his champagne to be “reasonably priced“. Hence, a bottle of champagne comes as cheap as $26.99.

The favorable price has been one of the biggest reasons for allowing Cheurlin Champagne to succeed in the market and expand at such a rapid pace.

Isiah Thomas announced an expansion of Cheurlin Champagne in 2023

More than a year ago, after already being in the market for seven years, Isiah Thomas revealed that Cheurlin Champagne would be available at 100+ Total Wine and & More retail outlets. As one might expect, the brand owner was beyond ecstatic at the time, saying,

“This is a significant and strategic advancement our brand has achieved by securing the account with Total Wine & More. We look forward to growing our brand even further with Total Wine & More,” said, per Yahoo

Cheurlin Champagne’s association with Total Wine & More came nearly three years after the brand partnered up with ‘Thristie’ to make their product available to customers on the e-commerce site.

“I take great pride in being able to expand Cheurlin Champagne to U.S. consumers; this partnership with Thirstie is the next step in that journey,” said Thomas, per PR Newswire.

Isiah Thomas currently has a net worth of $16 million. And with Cheurlin Champagne gaining more popularity with the passing of every year, that number is only bound to get higher.