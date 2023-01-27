Formula 1 Cars 2023 Reveal: When Will Haas Release Their Car?

Haas will be heading into the 2023 F1 season with plenty of optimism after a bounce back 2022 campaign. Prior to that, they went through a miserable 2021 season where they couldn’t score a single point throughout the course of the year.

Their rookie pairing of Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher did not bear good results, and they let the former go in 2022. A returning Kevin Magnussen helped the team score 25 out of their 37 points on their way to a P8 finish in the constructors’ standings.

On the other side of the garage, Schumacher was struggling to match the Dane. He did earn his first two points finishes in F1, amassing a total of 12 points. However, his inconsistency and crashes towards the beginning of the season was deemed too expensive for Haas to handle, so they decided to not renew his contract for 2023.

When will Haas release their 2023 Formula 1 car?

The VF-22 was a huge step up for Haas after their horrendous season spent with its predecessor. They started their development for the 2023 car (VF-23) midway into last year’s campaign, and will be the first team to reveal it to the world ahead of the upcoming season.

The wait is almost over 👀 See our 2023 livery for the first time next Tuesday! 🇺🇸 9am (ET) | 🇬🇧 2pm (GMT)

Earlier this week, Haas announced that they will do a livery launch on 31st January 2023. This means that they will not be showcasing the actual design of their car and will just focus on showing the livery, similar to what Williams are doing.

MoneyGram investment title sponsor boost hopes for 2023

One of the biggest changes at Haas in 2023 is going to be the introduction of a new title sponsor in MoneyGram. The American joining hands with Haas will lead to a huge amount of cash injection into the Kannapolis-based outfit.

Haas struggled a lot financially last season, so MoneyGram will surely help them solve that problem. In fact, team principal Guenther Steiner admitted that Haas will be able to cover the full extent of the budget cap for the first time because of them.

The only other major change in the team was that of Schumacher’s departure. He has been replaced at the team by Nico Hulkenberg, who last raced full-time in F1 back in 2019. Schumacher, meanwhile, joined Mercedes as a reserve driver for the 2023 season.