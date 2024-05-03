“Dude Won Seven Super Bowls”: Honest Patrick Mahomes Crowns Tom Brady As The NFL GOAT

Before Patrick Mahomes, there was Tom Brady. Before the 2 consecutive Chiefs wins in the Super Bowl, there was New England Patriots domination. And before the fear of Mahomes’ sly passes, there was the fear of the tenacious mental strength of Brady.

While people have started regarding Mahomes as the best QB of his generation, Brady holds the undisputed title of the NFL GOAT and Patrick Mahomes himself agrees. He even says that the years from age 40 to 45 alone in Brady’s career are Canton worthy.

Mahomes recently appeared on the Impaulsive podcast, hosted by Logan Paul, with guest host IShowSpeed. While on the podcast, the QB and Paul spoke about Mahomes’ thoughts on being considered the GOAT of the NFL. Mahomes mentioned how becoming the NFL GOAT isn’t going to be an easy job.

The Chiefs QB spoke about the longevity and consistency it takes to get to that level. He lauded Tom Brady as the perfect example to exhibit these qualities. Paul also explicitly asked Mahomes if Brady is his NFL GOAT. Mahomes paid his due respect to the QB and agreed.

Mahomes was adamant that his NFL GOAT remains Brady. He even said, “Yeah for sure. I mean dude won seven Super Bowls played in 10, and has like every passing statistic record I mean it’s hard for him not to be considered the GOAT. I mean we all watched it growing up I mean he was winning Super Bowls every single year.”

It’s very interesting to note here that Brady played in 10 Super Bowls and won 7 of them. As a starting quarterback, Brady has a Super Bowl winning percentage of 70%. Furthermore, Brady has been an inspiration for the last two generations of QBs while playing against them.

Retiring at the age of 45, Brady has had one of the longest and most prolific careers possible in professional sports. Mahomes highlighted all of this as he spoke about Brady’s immense impact on the game. Furthermore, the Chiefs QB also spoke about one of Brady’s most impactful moments on the gridiron.

The ‘I’m Him’ Tom Brady moment for Patrick Mahomes

Brady has had some solid moments throughout his career. Every football fanatic has their favorite Brady moment. Mahomes, being a huge Brady fan himself has his fanboy moment. While on the podcast, Mahomes spoke about 2 moments.

First, he spoke about the time Brady lost against the underdog New York Giants team. While on the podcast, Mahomes spoke about how he was enamored by the underdog team that beat what was a very stacked Patriots team. However, he also mentioned how he loved seeing Brady take a catch for the ball in his helmet in that game.

Furthermore, he also mentioned Brady’s legendary comeback when he brought the Patriots back from 28-3. The 28-3 moment against the Falcons is one of the most iconic Brady moments that solidified Brady as the man who can make his team win by himself.

All in all, throughout the podcast, Mahomes made it clear that he has a lot of respect for Brady and strives to reach that level of domination in the game one day. Only time will tell if Mahomes can touch that level of stardom in his career.