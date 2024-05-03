As Russell Wilson Tightens Grip Over Starter Role, Justin Fields Gets An Offer to Pivot in Pittsburgh

Russell Wilson’s fresh start with the Steelers is shaping up well. And Justin Fields lurks in the shadows. Despite Mike Tomlin naming Russ as the starter, there was a glimmer of hope for Justin Fields to get his shot. And now, that hope comes with a caveat. Justin Fields has the opportunity to carve out a unique and valuable role for himself, unlike other backups.

As per the Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, their special teams coordinator Danny Smith would like Fields to be the team’s kickoff returner. As per Pro Football Network, Warren stated that Smith had a conversation with former Bears QB about being at the end of kicks, and Justin was accepting of the idea.

The new kickoff rules which give the teams more opportunities to return the ball, will be golden for the specialist kick returners and that’s why we are seeing more rugby players coming to the league. The Steelers signed Cordarrelle Patterson for the sole purpose of returning kicks but could get a lending hand from Fields, who is one of the fastest players around.

While his passing has always been questioned, there is no doubt about his rushing ability. His 2200 yards in just three seasons is a testament to his capability and could very well be used for returning kickoffs. While Pittsburgh is busy trying to make a returner out of Fields, Wilson is acclimating to his new role and enjoying his fresh start as QB1 by doing his merchandise signings for the Steelers.

And now it also looks like Justin Fields isn’t the only athletic QB with great rushing ability in the Steelers squad right now as they just added the former UCSF QB in the mix.

There’s Another QB in the Mix with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson

As per Heavy. the Steelers just added more depth to the already stacked QB room with the signing of undrafted free agent John Rhys Plumlee. A dual-sport athlete, Plumlee played quarterback and wideout in college. He was also part of the baseball programme during his time at Ole Miss.

He is extremely athletic and is capable of playing multiple roles. Though 4th in the pecking order right now, he has a chance to make it to the practice squad or even the 52-man roster because of versatility.

He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds at his Pro Day. While he didn’t show exceptional arm strength, he is capable of making accurate throws and has a rushing ability much like Fields. During an episode of the Sick Podcast, Plumlee asserted that of all the teams interested in his services, he chose Pittsburgh because they gave him hope that he could learn and develop as a QB and would get a better shot of playing the position in Pittsburgh.

After a poor end to the last season, the Steelers have made some great signings in the free agency and the draft. Their squad building has been phenomenal and the roster is coming off nicely.

With their 7 draft picks, they have drafted OT Troy Fautanu, Center Zach Frazier, Michigan wideout Roman Wilson, LB Payton Wilson, Guard Mason McCormick, DE Logan Lee, and Defensive Back Ryan Watts. Including their free agency signings and five new UDFs, Pittsburgh looks ready to compete and win their first playoff game since 2017.