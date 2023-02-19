Formula 1 Hints Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘DJ Diesel’ Return With ‘No Ordinary Sport’ Promo

With the 2023 Formula 1 season right around the corner, Formula 1 has begun the hype for the new year of racing. In doing so, the sport has also hinted to the fans a return of NBA star Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq probably has the most appearances in Formula 1 in the history of the NBA. The former Lakers star was first spotted at an F1 race in 2010 when he was attending the German Grand Prix.

Usually, the Big Aristotle is seen attending the Grand Prix races that are held in the United States. But apart from the 2001 German GP, Shaq was spotted at the last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Formula 1 hints Shaquille O’Neal DJ Diesel comeback

F1 has released a brand new video on its YouTube channel to hype the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the return of F1 live-action.

The video is titled “F1 is no ordinary sport” and as the title suggests the video shows the lavishness, grandeur, extravagance and extremities of the pinnacle of motorsport.

F1 did not leave out the appearance of DJ Diesel hinting probably that the NBA star will once again make his appearance in the sport in the upcoming season.

A segment of the video shows Big Diesel entertaining the crowd with his music at the 2022 Austin GP.

The possibility of this happening again in the upcoming season is quite high since for the first time ever there will be three races in the United States in 2023.

The new addition to this list is the brand-new Las Vegas GP, which is set to be the penultimate race of the 2023 season. The Las Vegas GP will be held from 16-18 Nov.

The fact that Max yesterday was the first person to be taller than Shaquille O’ Neal.😂 #USGP pic.twitter.com/Qm7JnHVdEL — Martina⁵⁵_ (@g_old_maind) October 25, 2021

Shaq’s relationship with Formula 1

O’Neal was first spotted in F1 in the 2001 season at the German GP and even appeared on Martin Brundle’s grid walk.

And as it comes with no surprise, Shaq’s interaction with Brundle alongside F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone was quite bizarre.

In another incident, the NBA star won over Lewis Hamilton fans. He was invited to the 2022 Austin GP and was asked how big of an F1 fan he is, to which he simply replied, ‘Lewis Hamilton.’

His ‘shaqtastic’ antics are not something that is hidden from his fans and as it happens O’Neal doesn’t even try to hide. In one such event, the Big Aristotle came to the podium to hand over the winners’ trophy at the 2021 US Grand Prix.

He won the audience with his extravagant entry on his wild and customised Badillac and he became the centre of attraction when he stood between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, who stood on the podium and were still shorter than Shaq.

