“Get Carlos Sainz Out of Ferrari Please”: Spanish F1 Driver Sees Charles Leclerc Fans’ Wrath After Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso Admission

Carlos Sainz has admitted in an interview with Santander about holding a special place for Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris which often results in special treatment in the form of an extra gap on the track. The comment unsurprisingly infuriated Charles Leclerc fans.

Advertisement

An X (formerly Twitter) user with the handle ‘racingwithro’ exclaimed, “So Sainz when defending will push Leclerc off track or often and repeatedly illegally move under braking but when defending against Ferrari’s rivals he’ll leave more space? Get Sainz out of Ferrari please. He’s a useless teammate.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/racingwithro/status/1735296940567351639?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Sainz and Leclerc have time and again given hints of having a high amount of tension between them. The most memorable instance from the 2023 season came at Ferrari’s home race in Monza.

The battle for P3 intensified to such an extent that the team had to order Leclerc to hold back. The Monegasque refused to oblige and continued in his relentless pursuit. Resultantly, the duo almost crashed on the final lap. However, despite all of Leclerc’s efforts, Sainz took the podium ahead of his teammate that day.

As a result of such moments on the race track, the fanbases of the duo often take jibes against one another on social media. Sainz’s latest comment reignited the flare-up, inviting scathing criticism from the rival faction on social media.

Charles Leclerc fans slam Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz in the interview with Santander admitted he’s had on-track battles with every driver. However, it was Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris for whom he left “half a centimeter” more on the track. As a result of the 29-year-old Spaniard’s latest admission, Leclerc fans have launched a relentless attack. Check out some of the reactions below.

A user with the handle ‘Mospeedy’ called for Sainz’s sacking from Ferrari.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Mospeedy/status/1735327907269210508?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, another user, ‘TaZeIT1337’, simply slammed Sainz for the comment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TaZeIT1337/status/1735337208565940584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another user shared a clip of an on-track tussle between the Ferrari duo to call Sainz out.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cobhale/status/1735294076864630960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sainz’s comment does not come as a surprise, though. He has time and again let his reverence for Alonso known. Sainz has gone as far as calling the 42-year-old his idol.

Alonso, who is great friends with Sainz’s father as well, returned the favor with immense compliments for the Ferrari driver. Alonso once even dubbed Sainz as the perfect driver to carry Spain’s legacy forward in F1 after his retirement.

However, when it comes to Sainz’s recent remark in particular, it is important to note that his comment alone did not trigger a war of words between his fans and those of Leclerc. The two factions often have such exchanges for various reasons.