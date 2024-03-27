Formula 1 Social Media Admin ‘Forgot’ to Switch Profiles While Praising Luka Doncic and Mavs

Luka Doncic received one of the most peculiar congratulations from Formula 1’s social media account lately. This took place shortly after Doncic helped the Dallas Mavericks claim the sixth seed in the Western Conference standings by beating the Sacramento Kings. Following the conclusion of the match, F1’s social media account posted about the same.

Mavericks dismantled the Kings by 132-96 on Tuesday and once again Doncic led by example. Even though the Slovenian would be happy to win the match for his team, the administrator of F1’s social media account likely had a nightmare.

According to norms, the NBA’s social media account should have put up the post of the score. However, as per a Reddit post, confusion led to F1 posting it instead.

The post now stands as deleted as the officials may have taken it down as soon as they realized their mistake. One could believe that the error might have taken place due to the same administrator handling the social media accounts of both sports.

What may have caused such a mistake from Formula 1’s social media account?

The social media accounts of these sports are often not handled by a few people. Rather, agencies run these handles. Therefore, it is possible that the same agency may be handling the social media accounts of both NBA and F1.

Irrespective of who put the post, Formula One and Liberty Media are unlikely to take this mistake kindly. Both these organizations will expect the people handling the social media accounts of F1 take more care and prevent such serious mistakes from taking place.