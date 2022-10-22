“Four Seven, For Michael Schumacher” – Check out Mick Schumacher’s close to the heart limited edition Four Seven T-Shirt dedicated to his father

Mick Schumacher’s Four Seven is one of the standout merchandise with a deep meaning reflecting Michael Schumacher in its name

Mick Schumacher remembers his dad Michael in one of the most unique manners. He wore a limited edition ‘Four Seven’ merchandise during the US Grand Prix practice.

This ‘Four Seven’ is actually his car number as well. However, the number 47 has a meaning connected with Michael Schumacher as well.

The number 7 stands for the seven championships that Regenmeister won during his tenure in F1. Meanwhile, the number 4 is Mick’s favorite number.

A very special meaning behind Mick Schumacher’s ‘Four Seven’ T-Shirt

The logo ‘Four Seven’ stands for ‘For Michael’ with the letter ‘u’ crossed out. This message serves as a parabolic for the life of this iconic father and son duo.

Moreover, the cross ‘x’ comes in four different colors. The first is Green, symbolizing Schumacher’s first race with Jordan.

The second is yellow when the seven times world champion proved the doubters wrong. He won his first F1 race with Benetton at Spa in 1992.

The third is the special blue which resonates with the Benetton car that gave Schumacher his first title in 1992.

The Red color is iconic to the team where he established his legacy. Dedicated to Ferrari and especially to the 2000 season when Schumacher won the first title with the team.

Only 46 fans are able to share this love letter between an iconic dad and son

The T-shirt manufactured last season is not available in Mick Schumacher’s store anymore. This is because only 47 were ever manufactured.

It comes with a lovely letter written especially for the fan describing the significance of the T-Shirt. Very special memorabilia indeed.

Michael Schumacher continues to heal from the skiing injury of 2013 in Switzerland. Mick on the other hand will look to impress teams to get a chance to drive for the 2023 season.

