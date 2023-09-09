Four Words Sum Up Public Opinion About Andretti F1 Entry as Michael Explains Trials and Tribulations

F1 teams are unhappy as Andretti are edging closer to entering the sport. The current teams have expressed their displeasure regarding the same, as they explained how they will have to share their revenue with an eleventh team if Andretti joins them. As the current sides continue to raise such concerns, Michael Andretti has now stated four words in an interview with bloomberg.com, to sum up the public’s opinion.

Andretti has made his recent remarks after several reports have emerged that state that the FIA is expected to grant the Andretti team an entry into F1. Such reports emerge despite Andretti having admitted that the current teams have made it very clear to him that they do not want to share the sport’s current revenue with an eleventh team.

Michael Andretti explains how he hopes his side can join F1

While appearing in a recent interview with bloomberg.com, the interviewers asked Michael Andretti to give an update about whether the FIA will give his side the green light to join F1. In reply, the American businessman just said four words initially, “God, I hope so“.

He added that the team is now waiting for the FIA to make their decision, having already received immense support from the public to join the sport. The 60-year-old stated that while his side is getting closer and closer to getting the nod from the FIA, he believes that they would have achieved nothing until they actually get the approval.

Another reason the American believes that the FIA should give his side the nod to join F1 is that they will form a partnership with Cadillac and General Motors, two legendary brands. However, the major concern is that there is a possibility that the FIA approves Andretti Cadillac, but F1 does not.

Can the American outfit join without getting F1’s approval?

According to the-race.com, F1 has made it very clear to Andretti that they will have to showcase how their entry will increase the commercial revenue of the sport if they were to join. F1 does not want to have a situation where the Andretti team will take more away from the existing revenue that the sport earns than provide in return.

The report also states that while F1 does not have the final say on how many teams can join or which side can join the sport, their reluctance of not wanting an eleventh side could definitely prompt the FIA to make a decision in their favor. Hence, in such a situation, the report states that it would be very difficult for the American outfit to join F1 even if they meet all the requirements of the FIA.