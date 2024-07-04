Why Did Oliver Bearman Break Up With Estelle Ogilvy? Party With Leclerc Opens Up Cheating Angle

British Formula 2 driver Oliver Bearman was recently rumored to have broken up with his girlfriend, Estelle Ogilvy. These speculations began when Ogilvy unfollowed Bearman on Instagram, and he did the same in return. Now, it seems like their breakup is no longer just a rumor.

The rumors gained more traction when Ogilvy accepted a tag request on Instagram that mentioned their breakup. This tag was brought to light by the Formula 1 fan account f1gossippofficial. The tagged post suggested that Bearman might have cheated on Ogilvy, possibly during a party he attended with fellow racer Arthur Leclerc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

The post read, “There are rumors that Ollie Bearman cheated on his girlfriend (Ogilvy) at a party he attended with Arthur Leclerc.” However, this was already known within the community as fans noticed that Ogilvy reposted TikToks about feeling betrayed, hinting at problems with Bearman.

Although she later removed these posts, the damage was most likely done. Hence, it seems like the cheating rumors were indeed true.

Interestingly, there is another Formula 2 driver connected to this story. Ogilvy was previously linked to Franco Colapinto, who is currently racing in Formula 2 and is a reserve driver for the Williams F1 team.

Are Ogilvy and Colapinto getting back together?

After unfollowing Bearman on Instagram, Ogilvy resumed following Colapinto, sparking rumors that they might be getting back together. She was in a romantic relationship with the Williams reserve driver before she started dating Bearman.

But this isn’t the only reason why Colapinto has been making the headlines. He is set to make his debut in a Formula 1 car during the British Grand Prix this weekend. He will drive in Free Practice 1 for Williams. This will be his first time driving an F1 car on a Grand Prix weekend.

BREAKING: Haas confirm that Oliver Bearman has signed a multi-year contract with the team beginning from the 2025 season pic.twitter.com/nPjWlm924o — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Bearman’s career is also on the rise. He impressed everyone during his Formula 1 debut earlier this year when he filled in for Carlos Sainz with Ferrari. Now, Bearman has secured a multi-year deal with the Haas F1 team that will start in 2025. This move was expected to happen sooner rather than later.