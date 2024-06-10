Charles Leclerc Urges Tifosi Not to Overreact After the Debacle in Canada

Expectations were high for Ferrari after an incredible performance in Monaco. However, it all turned sour soon after the qualifying session in Canada. The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve brought proved to be extremely unpredictable, so much so that both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could not get through to Q3.

The race had more misery planned for the Italian team as both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz suffered DNFs. For the Monegasque, it was the persistent engine trouble from the get-go. However, despite the disappointing result, Leclerc has urged the Tifosi to keep calm and have faith.

As highlighted by @JunaidSamodien_ on X, he said, “Just as we didn’t overreact after Monaco, we shouldn’t overreact after this race, but this Sunday hurts, with two DNFs costing us points against our rivals. I think we shouldn’t overdo the criticism of the car’s pace.”

Leclerc: So, just as we didn’t overreact after Monaco, we shouldn’t overreact after this race , but this Sunday hurts, with two DNFs costing us points against our rivals. — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) June 10, 2024

The constant and relentless criticism at the slightest opportunity is perhaps the most negative aspect of being part of Ferrari. The Tifosi are a passionate bunch and they have high expectations. When the expectations aren’t met there is a lot of backlash. So, before the fans and the Italian media come at the team all guns blazing, the Monegasque has attempted to calm them down.

However, heading into the European part of the calendar, there might be tracks that suit Ferrari. There, the Maranello outfit will cover up lost points in Canada and the trust of the fans. In fact, the season has become extremely track-dependent.

The 2024 season is extremely track dependent as highlighted by Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull

Putting individual brilliance aside, each track has posed a different problem for the current front-running pack. Red Bull enjoyed initial dominance but Ferrari was rapid in Australia and Monaco. McLaren has been a few tenths slower or faster in most races since their upgrade package in Miami. Mercedes was shockingly the fastest in Canada.

This scenario has made it evident to the entire grid and the F1 world that the entire season will be extremely track-dependent. The performance during a particular weekend will be based on the track features. So, heading to Spain, experts suggest the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya may suit the RB20 well. However, nothing is a given anymore with the entire grid closed up.

The upcoming triple header which is suitable for the RB20 will be season-defining. If the Dutchman can win all three races in Spain, Austria, and at Silverstone, he might be out of reach. Running in second, Leclerc will try his best to keep piling on the pressure. However, he can’t afford any more points-less weekends.