Daniel Ricciardo Is 10 Minutes Away From Replacing Max Verstappen Or Sergio Perez Claims Christian Horner

Daniel Ricciardo returned to the F1 paddock for the first time since the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP. The Aussie also made his first appearance as Red Bull’s reserve driver following his departure from McLaren at the end of last season.

Ricciardo will spend the rest of the season as Red Bull’s reserve driver. His main duties are to provide the team with data gathered from the simulator and do marketing show runs.

Though, the Aussie will not be available on the grid this year. He claims he prefers to take a break from racing, especially after a disastrous final season with McLaren. The driver focuses on his mental health and spending time with his family.

“stop making everything about Daniel Ricciardo! He isn’t even on the grid!” meanwhile the Aus gp: pic.twitter.com/85ByyPGmfg — Mia (@ricciardosbabe) March 29, 2023

As per Ricciardo’s contract, he will be substituted in the race seat if Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez cannot race. Despite spending time outside of a racing seat, Christian Horner believes the 33-year can adapt if such a challenge arises.

Christian Horner claims Daniel Ricciardo got skinny at McLaren

Christian Horner claims Daniel Ricciardo has found himself at home with Red Bull. The 49-year-old reveals that the Aussie had been a regular in the simulator giving key input to the team and drivers.

The Red Bull team principal reckons the Aussie can step up for Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez in case of an emergency. According to Horner, Dany Ric is “about 10 minutes away” from being race ready.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manon & Maia 🏁 F1 content creators (@unbiasedf1fan)

Horner added, “He’s in good shape. He’s kept himself fit and well. We’ve had to feed him up a bit.” The Red Bull boss then proceeded to take a jab at McLaren’s Zak Brown for poor treatment of the 8 GP winner.

He taunted Brown saying, “I don’t know what you guys did to him! He came back looking a bit skinny, but he’s looking healthier now. I think that he’s training hard and he’s ready to go given the chance.”

Horner claims great to have Ricciardo back in Red Bull

Christian Horner gladly welcomed Daniel Ricciardo back to his former team. Ricciardo left Red Bull in 2018 for Renault and later McLaren. Yet, Horner claims it’s always great to be reunited with the former driver.

Horner said, “It’s great to have him back in blue and be back in the team. This is the first Grand Prix he’s attending this year, and he’s throwing himself into it.”

The Aussie has had an immediate impact on the team since he arrived. He has been working hard in the simulator and managed to rekindle his relationship with the factory team at Milton Keynes. The Red Bull team principal believes he is slowly finding his old form back.

Slick Ric has got a new lid 🇦🇺 @DanielRicciardo 😎 pic.twitter.com/LkQwZMb6An — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 28, 2023

Horner added, “Daniel’s just a positive energy to have around and it’s great to see him getting his mojo back, to see that big smile on his face and he lights up a room when he walks in.”

Horner claims the 8 GP-winning drivers has rediscovered his passion for racing. And despite for being sidelined, he has graced his new role in the team.