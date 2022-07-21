French GP 2022 Weather Forecast: How is the weather at Circuit Paul Ricard ahead of French Grand Prix

French GP 2022 Weather Forecast: A hot and dry weekend is expected to welcome F1 drivers in Le Castellet this weekend.

F1 action returns to France this week, when teams and drivers take to the track at Circuit Paul Ricard and Le Castellet. The sport returns after a week’s gap, and it is the penultimate race before the summer break starts.

Last year’s French GP had two main protagonists, who were both fighting for the Title. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton were engaged in an intense battle for the win. The latter ended up winning the race, after help from his teammate Sergio Perez.

Perez was ahead of Verstappen on the 50th lap, but the Dutchman had fresher tyres. When Red Bull asked him to let his teammate by, the Guadalajara born driver gladly did so, and said, “Let’s get them” on the team radio.

This year, Ferrari and Red Bull are expected to be the main contenders at Circuit Paul Ricard. Charles Leclerc bounced back in Austria two weeks ago to reduce the gap to Verstappen to 38-points.

French GP Weather Forecast: Is there any chance of rain at Circuit Paul Ricard this weekend?

Weather.com provided an insight into what to expect weather wise at Le Castellet this weekend. All three days of F1 action are expected to go by without any disturbances weather wise. No rain is forecasted, but there are other problems that may concern the teams.

Temperatures are going to be very high this weekend, maybe even close to 40 Celsius. This may lead to tyre degradation, and engine overheating among other causes for issues.

FRIDAY, July 22nd: FP1 and FP2

Conditions- Sunny skies with very high temperature

Maximum Temperature- 38 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 20 Celsius

Chance of rain- 2%

SATURDAY, July 23rd: FP3 and Qualifying

Conditions- High temperatures, partly cloudy with some windy patches

Maximum Temperature- 36 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 20 Celsius

Chance of rain- 5%

SUNDAY, July 24th: Race Day

Conditions- Sunny day throughout with high temperatures

Maximum Temperature- 37 Celsius

Minimum Temperature-9 9 Celsius

Chance of rain- 7%

Verstappen will be looking forward to extending his lead at the top of the standings with another win in France.

