From $1,000 Cardigan to $1,800 Boots: How Lewis Hamilton Turned up the Heat With an All-Black Ensemble in Saudi Arabia

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lewis Hamilton likes to do his business in style – be it on the track or off of it. The seven-time world champion is a fashion icon in the paddock and is easily one of the most stylish drivers to ever grace the sport. At the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP, the 39-year-old did not disappoint. He rocked up to the paddock in an exquisite outfit. Decked in all black, it is estimated that the Mercedes driver spent over $5,500 on his paddock fit.

According to a post on Instagram by Hamazinglew Hamilton turned up for Free Practice at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit dressed in an exquisite all-black outfit. The Briton wore a Sacai padded cardigan worth $1,030 along with drawstring trousers rounding up to $975.

He complemented his look with a sleek pair of Jacques Marie Mage walker sunglasses. Those were worth upwards of $800 and he added a stunning necklace and Rick Owens lace-up boots worth $1,860.

Hamilton is arguably the most fashionable driver on the Formula 1 grid. However, the Briton wasn’t the only one turning up the heat as the teams prepped for the first practice session of the weekend. Sauber’s own Zhou Guanyu turned quite a few heads in the paddock himself.

Zhou Guanyu gets inspired by Lewis Hamilton with the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP drip

Hamilton turned up for Media Day, yesterday donning a stunning light outfit. He was wearing an Auralee Tokyo SS24 collection top, Isa Boulder pants, Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses, the same necklace, and Maison Valentino shoes.

However, there was one driver who put up an attempt at outshining Hamilton. Zhou Guanyu turned up to the paddock in a Dior outfit that quickly became the talking point of the entire paddock.

Zhou also wore an exquisite watch to the paddock on media day. The Dior Chiffre Rouge Black Ultramatte Chronograph, 41mm costs anywhere around $14,700. It was one of the highlights of Zhou’s overall outfit.

The Sauber driver’s media day drip bears a lot of significance. This is because, according to a post on Instagram, the shirt he wore was the same one Hamilton donned in Hungary last year. Hamilton may have started the trend of dressing up in style for the F1 paddock. But a new generation of F1 drivers is now following in his footsteps.

