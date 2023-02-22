Secret Behind 38-Year-Old Lewis Hamilton’s Incredible Physique to Stay On Top His Game

Lewis Hamilton may be near a wall when it comes to his age in F1, but the legend looks and feels as young and fit as ever. Hamilton keeps not only his mental and spiritual health in check but also has a mean workout routine and an adrenaline-filled life off the track.

Fitness plays a central role for all F1 drivers, but also, especially for Hamilton. Being in the game for as long as he has come with its own set of requirements. Competing in the highest level of motorsport as the man who paved the path to it all, Hamilton has unique requirements that keep him as fit as he is today. A special shout-out would go to his trainer and best friend Angela Cullen whose primary responsibility is Hamilton’s overall well-being.

What is Lewis Hamilton’s workout routine?

One of the requirements of being a Formula 1 driver includes being lightweight. Thus, Hamilton can’t necessarily bulk or gain too much muscle. Thus, while incorporating weight training in his workouts, Hamilton ensures balance is maintained.

📲 “Rise🙌🏾” – Lewis via IG story pic.twitter.com/aUN0GBeCMt — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) December 25, 2022

Focusing on cardio to develop better cardiovascular muscles that help withstand the stress of racing at speeds exceeding 190 KMPH, Hamilton needs to ensure he is capable of handling the sudden increase in heart rate during a race.

Apart from cardio, Hamilton practices pilates to keep his core strong, flexible, and lean, which helps him maintain a well-structured body. Training his core is crucial to maintain stability while driving and supporting other muscles.

During a masterclass talk, Hamilton explained the overall physical demands of racing and the impact it has on his body. “Our core stability is really at the center of everything, so having the strength to withstand the body moving side to side, hit flexes and glutes because you’re accelerating with the petals, not heavy but you’re holding intense pressure on the pedal for a long period of time.”

He also pointed out that the neck gets tired the most. It’s no surprise considering the crash helmet used is about 22 pounds, which only feels heavier on the corners. Additionally, all the G-forces are felt on the neck, which makes it an important part of training. To do so, Hamilton trains it separately by placing bis head off the edge of a bench using a 22-pound helmet to lift weights in various directions.

What is Hamilton’s vegan diet plan?

Hamilton is a solid vegan and a proud example that the lifestyle only enhances the strength of an athlete. He has expressed that he feels healthier than he did in his younger days, which he attributes to his vegan diet.

📲 “Happy Birthday broski” 🍦 [via starino IG story] pic.twitter.com/OMWm973FAn — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) January 8, 2023

While Lewis Hamilton hasn’t disclosed the specifics of his diet, he has mentioned some of the foods he consumes, such as falafel, avocado, beetroot, and fresh fruits. He also provided a general overview of his daily eating habits.

Intense 6-day workout plan that helps the Lewis Hamilton

According to Sustain health, Hamilton follows a vigorous 6-day routine to help him maintain his physique.

Monday Flat bench press

Incline bench press

Dumbbell press

Cable flyes

Pec flyes

Low cable flyes

Chest dips

Tuesday Wide grip lat pulldowns

Cable rows

Dumbbell rows

Inverted rows

Bent over rows

T-bar rows

Deadlifts

Wednesday Shoulder press

Arnold press

Dumbbell lateral raises

Cable lateral raises

Front raises

Shrugs

Delt flyes

Bent over lateral raises Thursday Biceps isolation curls

Hammer curls

Preacher curls

Concentration curls

Triceps pushdowns

TRX Triceps extension

Overhead press

Triceps dumbbell kickbacks Friday Squats

Hack squats

Leg press

Lunges

Leg extension to curls

Hip thruster

Hip extension

Calf raises Workout type: circuit training Crunches Leg raises Russian twist with dumbbell Scissor kicks Plank twister Plank hold Side plank to a crunch

Hamilton also resorts to crotherapy to help accelerate recovery after these intense workouts. Furter, his interests in sports like surfing, skydiving, etc. also help keep him fit. The grind truly never stops for the 7x champ!