Lewis Hamilton Reignites Winter Love Story With Juliana Nalu As New Year Plans Sizzle in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton is back in Brazil as he promised. Twitter (now X) pictures show Hamilton in Trancoso ahead of New Year’s Eve. This has stirred some rumors about his dating life as fans shrewdly spotted a familiar face besides the Briton. It is the Brazilian model Juliana Nalu.

Nalu is a popular model from Brazil and based in New York. She has often been connected with Hamilton with rumors suggesting the seven-time champion is dating her. In recent times, paparazzi have also taken the duo’s pictures. In the past, multiple fans speculated Nalu to be in a relationship with Hamilton.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fiagirly/status/1741375241840980441?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, nothing concrete came from those speculations as the Mercedes driver has time and again clarified that he is single currently. Ever since his break up with long-time girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger, Hamilton has often been connected with multiple women, but nothing ever has been confirmed about his dating life.

Nalu is another name to this list of rumored flames of the 38-year-old. However, Hamilton had stated that he was going to visit Brazil anyway after the 2023 season was over. The British driver had planned to visit Rio de Janeiro and then move around the rest of the country.

Trancoso could be a stopover on Hamilton’s list for welcoming the New Year. However, this doesn’t stop F1 fans from speculating on whether his old rumored winter love story with Nalu is back or not.

The past speculations about Lewis Hamilton and Juliana Nalu

The internet has gone into a frenzy as usual on seeing Lewis Hamilton possibly going to a New Year’s party with Juliana Nalu. Such footage and pictures often kick the rumor mill into full steam whenever Hamilton is spotted with any woman.

Last year during the New Year’s time, Hamilton was in Antarctica with his Olympian friend Shaun White and their group. This trip caught a lot of attention as White accidentally posted a hot tub video of the group that partially shot Hamilton in the tub with some unidentified woman.

Many fans speculated this mystery woman to be Nalu as she had also posted pictures on her social media in a similar outfit. Regardless, nothing was confirmed about this by any party and White deleted the footage promptly.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CncXK9YOib8/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Nalu has often been in the gossip channel due to her past connection with pop star Kanye West. Meanwhile, her rumors about Hamilton often get some fuel as recently there were some pictures of the duo on social media from a New York restaurant.

This puts uncertainty among fans over their relationship status. Moreover, Nalu was also present at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix where Hamilton was competing for Mercedes.

Interestingly, the Miami GP weekend also fueled rumors that Hamilton could perhaps be dating Colombian pop star Shakira. Multiple pictures of the duo meeting up were soon released after the race weekend.