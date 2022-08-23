What is the real reason behind $76.5 Million redevelopment of the circuit which hosts the Belgian Grand Prix?

The Belgian Grand Prix track Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps had a massive overhaul up to the 2022 standards ahead of the race this weekend.

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is one of the most iconic circuits in Formula One history. It had its first Grand Prix in the year 1925 and since then is entertaining fans around the world.

The Eau Rouge/Raidillon part of the track gives the most thrilling and jaw-dropping action during an F1 race. Moreover, there are plenty of changes to the track for all the right reasons.

Circuit designer Jarno Zaffelli of Dromo Circuit Design is the person who took the authority of making changes to this one iconic track.

A facelift for the Belgian Grand Prix’s circuit

Last year’s Belgian Grand Prix was a disaster in making mainly due to the heavy rain that damaged the circuit. Two laps into the race, the stewards decided to conclude the race by handing Max Verstappen the victory.

Moreover, McLaren’s Lando Norris crashed on the Eau Rouge during the qualifying of the race. Hence, FIA had to take steps to improve the safety of the circuit.

Regarding this, Zaffelli explained: “We wanted to fix this and improve racing, reduce the number of bumps and make the corners safer. In the process, we had to maintain the uniqueness of the most iconic cornering combination in motorsport.”

How simulators and resurfacing will help change the action on the F1 track

The designing team also spent a quality amount of time with the F1 and GT simulators on the circuit with the help of professional drivers. Through which there was lots of data for the team to design a better and safer corner of the track.

Changes to the circuit de Spa-Francorchamps were necessary as the last time there was any resurfacing was almost twenty years ago. There is a whole new era with faster cars and technology.

The upgradation and resurfacing of the circuit began in the month of February lasting until March. Moreover, just in 10 days, the track was ready for the races.

In conclusion, Zaffelli added: “Our experts have already paved more than a hundred circuits worldwide. However, Eau Rouge was so important that we worked together with the circuit. So we created a unique asphalt mix, which we called LeNoir.”

