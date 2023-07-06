Fulfilling His God-Given Duties, Max Verstappen Pounces on Opportunity to Bring His Bloodline Into F1

Max Verstappen has established himself as one of the top drivers on the current F1 grid after his repeated successes. Verstappen has already won two world championships in his previous two seasons and is cruising towards his third this year.

Advertisement

As the Dutchman continues to achieve more and more success in F1, he has also seemingly set his sights on getting his bloodline into the sport. The 25-year-old seemingly wants to continue the familial legacy that his parents began as racing drivers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Max33Verstappen/status/1675548010917273601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Max‘s father, Jos, played a pivotal role in helping his son become the star driver that he has today. The 51-year-old not only trained Max on the track but also off it by giving him harsh personality lessons. Max himself has credited Jos on various occasions for helping him to keep pushing the limit and never being satisfied with his performances.

“He would become a godfather“: Max has plans on training his nephew

Max Verstappen’s sister, Victoria Verstappen, has recently shared an interaction she had with the 25-year-old about her child. Victoria explained how she had recently sent Max a package that revealed that the Dutchman had now become an uncle.

Speaking of the package she sent Max, Victoria said in a recent interview (as quoted by Nini), “He took out a onesie and it said something like: “My uncle is the fastest or something like that“. Victoria then explained that Max did not understand what this line meant initially and then it hit him suddenly that he had become an uncle.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SCUDERIAFEMBOY/status/1676315800217571331?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After getting the realization, Max told Victoria, “Ooh super nice! I hope the first one is a boy“. Max wants Victoria to have a boy as he is keen on becoming “a godfather“. The 25-year-old also told Victoria about how he has plans of training her child to potentially get to F1 one day.

Advertisement

Max Verstappen is keen on becoming a father someday

While speaking to Dutch newspaper De Limburger in an interview earlier this year, Max Verstappen revealed his desire on becoming a father someday. When it came to his parenting, the Red Bull driver did admit that he would hope to treat his children differently as compared to his ruthless father, Jos.

As quoted by crash.net, he said, “I definitely want kids and if they want to race, that’s fine. I do think I would do it differently than how my father and I handled it“. The Dutchman then added that he does not expect to becoming a father anytime soon though.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JunaidSamodien_/status/1547893413743247360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And that is perhaps because of how much determination a driver needs in F1. Since all drivers, including Verstappen, travel around the world throughout the year, it would be very difficult for anyone of them to spend time with their families.