|Published 20/03/2023

Furious Fans Compare Jos Verstappen to Antonio Pérez Garibay after Jos Gives Blank Reaction to Sergio Perez's Win

Jos Verstappen, the father of reigning world champion Max Verstappen, gave an unmissable reaction after Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix instead of his son. Fans have gone crazy on social media after seeing the way the 51-year-old blanked the Mexican.

Jos completely ignored Perez when the 33-year-old was celebrating with his Red Bull Racing team just beside him. Ever since this viral incident took place, fans have pointed out on social media how Perez has a much warmer family than Max.

Some fans have drawn comparisons by posting images of how Sergio’s father, Antonio Pérez Garibay, reacted to Max’s world championship win. Meanwhile, some others have posted images of the cordial relationship that Antonio Perez and Lewis Hamilton’s father, Antonio Hamilton, seem to share.

Fans furious with Jos Verstappen for his reaction to Sergio Perez’s win

While most fans were simply annoyed with the way Jos Verstappen reacted to Sergio Perez’s victory, some also labelled the 51-year-old as a racist.

Max Verstappen keeps lead in championship

Even though Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen will still keep the lead in the championship. Verstappen has a one-point lead over his teammate thanks to the cheeky fastest lap he put right on the final lap of the race.

Other than the fastest lap, there is nothing to separate the two drivers as both have won one race and finished second in the other. Max won the Bahrain GP and finished second in Saudi Arabia, while Sergio won the Saudi Arabian GP and finished second in Bahrain.

When it comes to the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull Racing are in a world of their own. The Milton Keynes outfit have already scored 87 points after the first two races out of a maximum of 88.

As a result of their drivers’ incredible performance, Red Bull Racing have a whopping 49 points lead over second-placed Mercedes and Aston Martin (38).

Vidit Dhawan is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. He fell in love with the sport at first sight when F1 visited India in 2011. The noise and the racing action from lights out and away we go to the chequered flag are what keeps him at the edge of his seat at all times. Vidit has been a lifelong Fernando Alonso fan and sees Charles Leclerc as the future of the sport. Other than F1, he also follows football and tennis closely.

