Furious Fans Compare Jos Verstappen to Antonio Pérez Garibay after Jos Gives Blank Reaction to Sergio Perez’s Win

Jos Verstappen, the father of reigning world champion Max Verstappen, gave an unmissable reaction after Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix instead of his son. Fans have gone crazy on social media after seeing the way the 51-year-old blanked the Mexican.

Jos completely ignored Perez when the 33-year-old was celebrating with his Red Bull Racing team just beside him. Ever since this viral incident took place, fans have pointed out on social media how Perez has a much warmer family than Max.

Some fans have drawn comparisons by posting images of how Sergio’s father, Antonio Pérez Garibay, reacted to Max’s world championship win. Meanwhile, some others have posted images of the cordial relationship that Antonio Perez and Lewis Hamilton’s father, Antonio Hamilton, seem to share.

Fans furious with Jos Verstappen for his reaction to Sergio Perez’s win

Spot the Difference pic.twitter.com/Qvzre2d1um — F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) March 20, 2023

Jos Verstappen getting caught up in the Sergio Perez celebrations 😅 pic.twitter.com/R8vXNNQ4Cw — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 19, 2023

Insane class from Hamilton’s dad meanwhile Jos Verstappen today didn’t even pretend to be happy for Checo…#SaudiArabianGP | #Formula1 | #F1 pic.twitter.com/504NZOfCBv — Wally | LH44 (@WaleedMukhtar11) March 19, 2023

The fact Jos Verstappen didn’t even acknowledge Perez, shows exactly how toxic the camp is behind the scenes at Redbull. What a tosser! #F1 #SkyF1 #SaudiArabianGP https://t.co/MbGl2ggF4d — Shaun Broadbear (@ShaunBroadbear) March 19, 2023

Jos Verstappen !! pic.twitter.com/9few1RJ3Aq — Misael Sosa (@SosaRacingF1) March 19, 2023

Just when you thought you couldn’t dislike Jos Verstappen any more. Dreadful show of sportsmanship. I feel for Checo. pic.twitter.com/M9XJZVekEY — Emma ⭐️⭐️💙🇺🇦 (@EmmaCFCx) March 19, 2023

Anthony Hamilton right after his son lost the title in a very controversial way vs Jos Verstappen after his son’s teammate won a race pic.twitter.com/u5YadA6gKW — formula.jokes (@FormulaJokes) March 20, 2023

While most fans were simply annoyed with the way Jos Verstappen reacted to Sergio Perez’s victory, some also labelled the 51-year-old as a racist.

Is Jos Verstappen actually a racist or does he just hate everyone? Now if the latter is the case then that’s peak equality. — F1 Factist. (@Mr_ManGuyThing) March 20, 2023

Why would anyone hate checo? Maybe just the racists, and Jos. https://t.co/X404c6tzIx — Rolando Bravium (@FormulaBravium) March 19, 2023

Jos Verstappen the Racist. Figures. — WizardofBaws 🪄 (@WizardofBaws) March 19, 2023

Max Verstappen keeps lead in championship

Even though Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen will still keep the lead in the championship. Verstappen has a one-point lead over his teammate thanks to the cheeky fastest lap he put right on the final lap of the race.

Other than the fastest lap, there is nothing to separate the two drivers as both have won one race and finished second in the other. Max won the Bahrain GP and finished second in Saudi Arabia, while Sergio won the Saudi Arabian GP and finished second in Bahrain.

When it comes to the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull Racing are in a world of their own. The Milton Keynes outfit have already scored 87 points after the first two races out of a maximum of 88.

As a result of their drivers’ incredible performance, Red Bull Racing have a whopping 49 points lead over second-placed Mercedes and Aston Martin (38).