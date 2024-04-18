Gather Your Coins! Potential Lewis Hamilton x Dior Teaser Has Fans Losing Their Minds

The line between fashion and sport has always been thin. But in the world of F1, it was a rare feat—until Lewis Hamilton came along. By transcending the limits of the track, Hamilton has become synonymous with both speed and style and now, he’s taking it a step further.

Recently, at the GQ Creativity Awards, Hamilton played coy when talking about something big in the making. “I’m working on some fashion stuff. I can’t say too much yet, but keep your eyes peeled in the coming months.” All while wearing what? Hamilton was bedecked in a striking ensemble from the Dior Men’s Fall 2024 collection. Now that’s hint number one.

Collecting more evidence: Hamilton’s longstanding friendship with Kim Jones was evident during his presence at the Dior fashion show earlier this year. The 7x world champion was even seated among fashion royalty at the Paris show, making a statement.

In a recent Instagram post, Hamilton revealed the final clue to solve the case. While innocently drifting around Tokyo, Hamilton showed off his insane driving skills. Although impressive, the focus was on a subtle yet significant detail: his hoodie emblazoned with the iconic Dior emblem and his racing number 44.

Speculation soared, with all signs pointing to an impending collaboration with Dior. With Hamilton’s meteor rise in the fashion world, fans brace themselves for the inevitable announcement, ready to invest in anticipation of another groundbreaking venture from the style maven.

Lewis Hamilton fans worried about their bank accounts

Fans were excited by this new creative outlet for their driver. And as Lewis Hamilton does, the hype was immediate.

Fans were already in line to cop the essentially high-fashion merch that Hamilton so effortlessly flaunted on his post.

But high-end fashion brands usually mean empty pockets.

However, none of it mattered. The excitement is through the roof as it looks like, once again, Lewis Hamilton will raise the bar, treading on ground no F1 driver has dared to before. The face of F1, the future of fashion- Hamilton has long proved that he doesn’t have to stick to either label. Embracing both, Lewis Hamilton has shown that he is bigger than the sport.