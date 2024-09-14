George Russell Admits to Being a “Swiftie” After Lewis Hamilton Exposes His Music Taste

Ahead of the Azerbaijan GP, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were involved in a fan segment, where the latter revealed that he was a huge Taylor Swift fan. But he did not directly admit to the same. Hamilton had to get it out of him.

The presenter on stage asked Hamilton what his favorite genre of music was and the seven-time world champion replied with afro-beats. Russell then went ‘old school’ and chose hip-hop as his answer before Hamilton, with a puzzled expression, revealed that he heard his teammate play Katy Perry.

Hamilton even hummed out the song that he caught Russell listening to. After that, the 26-year-old had no choice but to admit to liking Perry, although he did not seem too hesitant about it. “Yeah Katy Perry/Taylor Swift,” Russell said.

What is your fav genre of music to listen to pre-race? lewis: afro beats gr: I like a bit of hip-hop. Old school hip hop. lewis: I heard you playing Katy Perry that time *Lewis sings a lil* ‼️ gr: yeah katy perry / taylor swift lewis: you a taylor SWIFTIE? … pic.twitter.com/ECosdJnAyt — sim (@sim3744) September 14, 2024

Hamilton then asked Russell if he was a Swiftie, to which the Kings Lynn-born driver said yes.

However, this should not come as a surprise, as just a few weeks ago, he traveled to Wembley to watch Swift perform live. Russell did not try to hide it either, as he posted a picture of himself with the caption “Swiftie!”.

The crowd in the audience in Baku were elated to hear Russell call himself a fan of Swift. Understandable, given Swift is one of the biggest musicians in the world.