George Russell Had “Little Hope” for His Girlfriend Carmen Mundt After She Picks ‘Colossal Challenge’ on the Streets of London

George Russell’s girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, on her Instagram, showcased that the F1 couple were out and about in London. And amidst that, Mundt took up a ‘colossal challenge’ with a bike that made the Mercedes star have little hope of her reaching home.

The British Grand Prix is set for this weekend. Therefore, it’s the home race for Russell, who is already on the move across the globe. So, since he lives in London, which is very close to Silverstone, he and his girlfriend must have thought, let’s make the most out of their time in their city.

So, as per Mundt’s Instagram account, the couple took out time for each other and started with a fine dinner. Then, they took up to the streets, and that’s when Russell got worried for Mundt while also making fun of her.

George Russell had notifications on for Carmen Mundt

In the series of Instagram stories, Mundt can be seen picking up a bike and helplessly trying to ride it. However, failing to do so cracked up her boyfriend. Though, after a while, he had to track her location to know her whereabouts when she probably went on her ‘adventurous path’.

“This is how little hope he had on me getting home,” writes Mundt in a story on her Instagram. The screenshot of the story also reveals that Russell also turned the notification on for Mundt when she’ll reach home.

A caring look by Russell for his girlfriend, who is always there at his races despite her hectic work schedule. Though, this time, she’ll have little traveling stress as the Mercedes star will roar his engine in front of his home crowd.

Massive Expectations for Mercedes

The Silver Arrows will step into Silverstone with much-awaited upgrades. Toto Wolff last month even claimed that if he had to bet a Mercedes win on a track this season, then it would be Silverstone.

So, to break the undefeated streak by Red Bull, fans would be hoping for Mercedes to show some more pace this weekend to spice the competition up. However, Mercedes isn’t the only side that is eyeing a great performance at Silverstone.

Aston Martin, Ferrari, and even McLaren, who tested their new floor upgrades on Lando Norris, would fancy an extraordinary outing. But the Milton-Keynes-based outfit has shown itself as untouchable this year, and even here, they are the favorites.