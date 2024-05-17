George Russell Launches ‘Ah Ferrari’ Jibe at Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Ferrari are all set to have a new line-up in 2025 as Lewis Hamilton will join Charles Leclerc at Maranello. With the Briton leaving Mercedes to join the Prancing Horse, he will end his three-year partnership with George Russell at Brackley. With Russell knowing that he will have a new teammate from next season onwards, he took a jibe at the soon-to-be Ferrari teammates.

As seen in the video below, most of the grid had joined former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel to go for a run and pay tribute to three-time champion Ayrton Senna. However, two of the three drivers [the other being Valtteri Bottas] who chose to opt for their scooty were Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

On watching them, Russell took a jibe at them by stating, “Ah Ferrari”. However, Russell’s banter with Hamilton did not just end there. The 26-year-old told the seven-time champion that he should join them for a run. In reply, Hamilton hilariously said, “When you get to my age man”.

With Hamilton currently 39, he is the second oldest driver on the current grid. The oldest is Fernando Alonso, who turned 42 last year. With Hamilton and Alonso still growing strong, both have proven that age is just a number.

Both are still as hungry as ever to win more. While Alonso is chasing his elusive 33rd F1 win and third championship, Hamilton is chasing a record eighth title.

Lewis Hamilton hopes to script history with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton came closest to winning a record eighth championship with Mercedes in 2021. That year, the Briton lost out on the title to Max Verstappen in the final race of the campaign, a Grand Prix that featured massive controversy.

Ever since that year, Hamilton has not even managed to win a single race. With him having had two years of immense struggles with Mercedes, he eventually chose to leave Brackley at the end of the 2024 season. The 39-year-old will now join Ferrari in 2025, with the hope that the Italian outfit can produce a championship-winning car.

Ferrari have indeed made significant improvements since the start of the 2023 season as they have arguably established themselves as the second-best team at the moment. After the first six races of the 2024 season, Ferrari has managed to register a podium in every race, barring one [China].

Hamilton will now hope that the Prancing Horse can carry forward this momentum to 2025 and produce a car that is capable of challenging Red Bull and Max Verstappen for wins consistently. In case Hamilton fails to win the title next year, he may have his best chance of winning a record eighth in 2026, the year F1 introduces new regulations.