“Now We’re Back Together!”: GF Carmen Elated to Move in With George Russell; Prepares to Leave London

George Russell and Carmen Mundt have been dating since 2020, and are ready to take their relationship to the next level as per the latter’s recent revelation. Mundt announced that she will move in with Russell in Monaco, as she prepares to leave her home behind.

In 2023, Russell revealed that even though he has a house in the UK, he wanted to shift to the Principality, where several F1 drivers reside. Now, it turns out that he won’t be alone in Monaco, as his girlfriend Mundt will be living with him.

On Carmen Mundt’s Instagram stories, fans asked her about why she is leaving London. Responding to those questions, Mundt wrote, “Big reason right next to me,” as she posted a picture alongside Russell. Mundt also let her fans know that she hasn’t completely shifted yet, and is in the process of doing the same.

Even though Mundt and Russell will share a house in Monaco, this isn’t the first time they will live together. Per Mundt, the Mercedes star lived with her previously in an apartment in London but decided to spend two years apart to focus on their respective careers. Eventually, Russell moved to Monaco to avail tax benefits as many of his F1 counterparts have done over the years.

Mundt, who also stated that she would make adjustments to her career to live with Russell, is excited about living with her partner again. “Now we’re back together!” she wrote on one of her Instagram stories.

George Russell and Carmen Montero Mundt’s relationship

George Russell and Carmen Mundt have been in a relationship since 2020. Mundt met Russell at a mutual friend’s party, and in September of that year, she made her relationship with the then-Williams driver official via social media.

Mundt, who was born in Spain, was pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Finance at the University of Westminster when she met Russell in London. Following her studies, she worked for Delta Capita as an Associate Consultant until March 2022, before switching to Ruffer LLP as an Investor Relations Associate.

Mundt has a busy professional life, but that isn’t to say she doesn’t make time for Russell. She attends several races throughout the year to support the Brit and has also been spotted alongside him at movie premieres and tennis matches.

Now, the two of them will see a lot more of each other, as Carmen Mundt embarks on a new life with Russell in Monaco.