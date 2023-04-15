George Russell’s Girlfriend Carmen Mundt Opens Up on How She Met the Mercedes Driver

George Russell’s girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, has recently opened up on how she and the Mercedes F1 driver met. The 25-year-old has often made her presence felt by supporting her boyfriend at various Grand Prix events.

Alongside the races, Russell and Mundt have often also spent time watching other sports together. The most recent event they attended together was the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 event.

How did George Russell and Carmen Montero Mundt meet?

Carmen Montero Mundt has been in a relationship with George Russell since 2020. Mundt, who works at an investment firm, revealed via social media that she met the Mercedes driver via a mutual friend in London.

Mundt, who was born in Spain, moved to London when she was 18. After moving to the United Kingdom, she obtained a business management and finance degree at the University of Westminster.

Post her graduation, she worked as a client relationship intern for W1 Investment Group. It can be presumed that she met Russell during her days at university or when she was interning.

Mundt and Russell recently watched Djokovic in action together

Since F1 is currently on a four-week break, George Russell took his time off to spend some quality time with his girlfriend. The couple visited Monte Carlo earlier this week to watch men’s singles world number one Novak Djokovic in action.

After watching the Serbian in action, Mundt took to Instagram and explained how she could not have spent her Tuesday afternoon any better. Meanwhile, the Monte Carlo Masters’ social media handle also put up a video of Mundt and Russell attending the event.

George Russell’s 2023 season gets off to a disappointing start

When it comes to F1, Russell’s 2023 campaign has gotten off to a relatively disappointing start. The 25-year-old kickstarted the new season with a seventh-place finish in Bahrain before finishing an impressive fourth in Saudi Arabia.

However, it was Russell’s last race in Australia where things went south for him. After qualifying a brilliant second in the race and also leading the main race at one point, Russell only managed to register a DNF because of Mercedes’ engine troubles.

As a result, the 25-year-old has just scored 18 points and finds himself seventh in the championship, 20 points behind his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. Russell will now hope to bounce back at the next race in Baku, which takes place from April 28 to 30.