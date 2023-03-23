George Russell’s Girlfriend Reveals Mercedes Star Is ‘Sorted’ With His Skincare Routine After Receiving Special Gift Package

George Russell is surely one of the most attractive drivers on the grid, and his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, has probably revealed the secrets of his glowing skin. The recent Instagram story by her is a big spoiler to the fans about how the 25-year-old F1 driver takes care of his face.

“G and I sorted for the season,” wrote Mundt on her Instagram story while showing a care package by Sturm, a company founded by Dr Barbara Sturm. Though Mundt didn’t mention Russell in the story, her cryptic ‘G’ was enough for the fans to know who she was mentioning.

Before this, Russell’s skincare or body hygiene regime hardly ever came to the surface. However, he has been drooled over by fans for his perfect physique. But it’s a double-edged sword since he is often trolled for showing off his six-pack abs.

George Russell loves to have a glam lifestyle with his girlfriend

The F1 driver who rose from the Mercedes drivers’ academy ranks now earns over $8 million a year to represent the Silver Arrows. Honestly, it’s a handsome sum for any rising sports celebrity.

And Russell loves to have a lifestyle that suits his paycheque. According to the US Sun, Russell drives a $172,000 worth Mercedes AMG GT. Unlike his teammate Lewis Hamilton and other contemporaries, he doesn’t live in Monaco and resides in an affluent area in London.

Though, he has confessed that he has plans to shift to the F1 drivers’ hub, which hosts the most historic race of the season. Apart from spending his millions on lifestyle and residence, Russell loves to vacation with Mundt, and during every F1 break, he makes a point to visit some exotic places.

Yet another season where he has to push harder

Mercedes’ 2023 season hasn’t started on a good note. Just like its predecessor W13, W14 is also struggling to make a mark on the track. Last year, after rigorous efforts on the track, Russell managed to fetch the first win of his career in Brazil.

But in the end, Mercedes wanted to forget the 2022 season and progress in 2023. However, the first two races of the new season give them a nightmarish flashback of last year.

Apart from porpoising, W14 is giving similar problems as there were in W13. Mercedes’s technical director on Wednesday even claimed that the whole engineering department is inspecting the new car’s aero design to know where they actually missed.