Gianpiero Lambiase Holds Max Verstappen Like a “Little Brother” Amid Christian Horner’s Husband-Wife Comparison

Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase are one of the recognized driver and race engineer duo in F1 right now. So much so that Christian Horner compared their relationship to a marriage. However, Lambiase now revealed that Verstappen is like a “little brother” to him.

Lambiase, speaking about his bond with the three-time world champion focused on how their relationship kept getting stronger. He said during the latest Talking Bull podcast: “The year 2021 was so intense that the bond really became much closer. Last year and this year we continued to build on that. As if he is my little brother.”

Admittedly, Lambiase was initially joined Red Bull to be Sebastian Vettel’s race engineer. However, after the German driver left for Ferrari, he became Daniil Kvyat’s race engineer. After Kvyat was demoted to Toro Rosso, Verstappen and Lambiase began working and have been together ever since.

They spent around eight years together and have grown as individuals. On this, Verstappen admitted, “You spend so much time together. I joined the team when I was 18, now I’m 26, so I’ve grown a lot as a person.”

How Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase are doing right now

Max Verstappen already wrapped up his third consecutive F1 world championship earlier this season. Therefore, he and Lambiase are a little less stressed and aggressive compared to some situations they have been through in the past. Nevertheless, they are well known for their aggression on track.

Verstappen is famous for venting out his frustration on the team radio. Lambiase, on the other hand, is well known for taming the Red Bull driver during live races. Altogether, they sync very well with each other.

On this, Verstappen also discussed that his love for winning helps him make a good bond with Gianpiero Lambiase, who shares the same lookout. Notably, the Dutchman still gets aggressive at times when things don’t go his way and his race engineer understands that and has a way out for that as well.

All in all, Max Verstappen has revealed that he found a well-worked-out balance with Lambiase now and they are working towards making the bonding even better.